CC vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 5

The fifth match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 has Clove Challengers (CC) taking on the Saffron Strikers (SS) at the National Cricket Ground in Grenada on Thursday.

Neither the Challengers nor the Strikers have had the best of starts to their Spice Isle campaigns. While the Strikers gave a decent account of themselves against the Nutmeg Warriors, the Challengers had a game to forget against the Bay Leaf Blasters. Strikers will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Dillon Douglas and Ryan John in their ranks. But with Kesrick Williamson and Darron Nedd to fall back on, the Challengers should fancy a win in this much-awaited game.

CC vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

CC XI

Teddy Bishop, Darron Nedd, Rickie Alexander (wk), Ronald Ettienne (c), Kevin Francis, Imran Joseph, Dannis Narayan, Kesrick Williams, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas and Cyprian Forsyth

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence (wk), Clint Chasteau, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Jevon Andrew, Nicoby John, Jelani George, Darius Martin and Josh Thomas

Match Details

CC vs SS, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 7th April 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a high-scoring fixture beckons in Grenada. Although the pacers should get the new ball to swing around early on, the dimensions of the ground will go against them. The batters will target the square boundaries, but might have to contend with a hint of variable bounce. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s CC vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rickie Alexander: Richie Alexander didn't have a great outing in the previous game, but he remains one of Clove Challengers' best batters. While Lendon Lawrence isn't a bad option either, Alexander's explosive batting ability makes him a fine option in your CC vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Dillon Douglas: Dillon Douglas is one of the best players in the competition, capable of winning games with both the bat and ball. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, but he is due for a big performance. With his experience and skill-set going hand-in-hand, Douglas is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ryan John: Saffron Strikers captain Ryan John didn't have the best of outings against the Nutmeg Warriors. Like Douglas, Ryan John's all-round skill-set holds him in good stead. With the conditions also playing into his hands, he is a must-have in your CC vs SS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kesrick Williams: Kesrick Williams, who is playing in his first Spice Isle T10 League, couldn't pick up a wicket in the previous game against the Bay Leaf Blasters. The West Indies pacer is known for his variations and death-bowling skills and with the veteran also being handy with the bat, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Top 3 best players to pick in CC vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Kesrick Williams (CC)

Dillon Douglas (SS)

Ryan John (SS)

Important stats for CC vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Imran Joseph - 31(16) and 0/9 in the previous game vs Bay Leaf Blasters

Kem Charles - 2/10 in the previous game vs Nutmeg Warriors

Dillon Douglas - 30(11) in the previous game vs Nutmeg Warriors

CC vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Alexander, D Douglas, N John, T Bishop, R John, M Joseph, R Ettienne, K Williams, K Charles, D Nedd and I Joseph.

Captain: D Douglas. Vice-captain: K Williams.

CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Alexander, D Douglas, J George, T Bishop, R John, M Joseph, R Ettienne, K Williams, K Charles, D Martin and I Joseph.

Captain: D Douglas. Vice-captain: R Ettienne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar