CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - May 31, 2021

Clove Challengers will be squaring off against the Saffron Strikers in the third match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Monday.

Although Clove Challengers are one of the youngest sides in the Spice Isle T10, they also have a few seasoned campaigners in their ranks. While Cyprian Forsyth, the skipper, and Teddy Bishop are expected to open the innings for the Challengers, Jeron Noel and Deyna George will lead their bowling unit.

Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters. While their batting department will be led by skipper Ryan John and Nickozi St. Hillaire, Shermon Lewis and John Olive will have the onus of controlling the run flow and scalping wickets.

Squads to choose from

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Angel Johnson, Cliffon Mark, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters and Casimir Thomas.

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Probable Playing XIs

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Angel Johnson, Cliffon Mark, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Match Details

Match: South East Stars vs Southern Vipers, Match 3, Spice Isle T10

Date & Time: 31st May 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise.Moreover, as it will be the third consecutive Spice Isle T10 game of the day at the venue, the wicket should ease out a bit more. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs SS)

CC vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Alex Moses, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Jeron Noel, Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip.

Captain: Ryan John. Vice-captain: Cyprian Forsyth.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Bronson Johnson, Alex Moses, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Denroy Charles, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Deyna George, Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip.

Captain: Ryan John. Vice-captain: Alex Moses.