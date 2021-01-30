CC vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Jan 30, 2021

The last Pool B fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 will see Cape Cobras lock horns with Warriors in an all important clash at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

The Highveld Lions have qualified for the knockouts, leaving one spot open for the two teams to battle out for. The Cobras and Warriors come into this game having won one and lost two of their three fixtures so far.

Both teams will look to be at the top of their performances to seal that important spot in the knockouts.

Squads to choose from - Momentum One Day Cup

Cape Cobras: Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi and Ziyaad Abrahams.

Warriors: Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Sinethemba Qeshile, Onke Nyaku, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cape Cobras

Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Jonathan Bird, Jean Du Plessis.

Warriors

JJ Smuts, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie, Wihan Lubbe, Senethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ayabulela Gqame, Stefan Tait, Gelnton Stuurman, MthiweKhaya Nabe

Match Details

Match: Cape Cobras vs Warriors, Match 12, Momentum One Day Cup

Date: 30th January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, North West Province, South Africa

Pitch Report

A good batting surface awaits the two sides with both teams looking to bat first here. Both teams should already have a great understanding of the pitch, having played all their games at this venue.

CC vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CC vs WAR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rudi Second, Sinethemba Qeshile, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Ayabulela Gqame, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, MthiweKhaya Nabe, Matthew Breetzke

Captain: JJ Smuts Vice-Captain: Wihan Lubbe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rudi Second, Jean Du Plessis, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Ayabulela Gqame, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, MthiweKhaya Nabe, Gelnton Stuurman

Captain: Janneman Malan Vice-Captain: Nandre Burger