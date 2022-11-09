CCC vs WIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup 2022, Match 17

Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) will be up against Windward Islands (WIS) in the 17th match of the Super50 Cup 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CCC vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

Combined Campuses and Colleges have failed to get going in the tournament and have been extremely underwhelming. They have lost all three of their matches thus far and their previous game against Trinidad was abandoned without a result. They lie at the bottom of the table and have suffered several heavy defeats.

Windward Islands, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have won two matches but have also suffered two losses as well. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to reverse their fortunes against a relatively easier opposition.

CCC vs WIS Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Super50 Cup 2022 will be played on November 9 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCC vs WIS, Super50 Cup 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: November 9, 2022, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: YouTube

CCC vs WIS Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is competitive and offers a good competition between bat and ball. Spinners could prove to be decisive here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 221.67

Average second innings score: 200.67

CCC vs WIS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Combined Campuses and Colleges: NR-L-L-L

Windward Islands: L-L-W-W

CCC vs WIS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Combined Campuses and Colleges Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Combined Campuses and Colleges Probable Playing 11

KA Kallicharan, Navin Bidaisee, A Mansingh, Odain McCatty, Matthew Forde, Michail Powell, Zavier Khadeem Burton, Romario Leon, Demario Jonathan, Denesh Ramdin (C), and Amari Alexandre Goodridge.

Windward Islands Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Windward Islands Probable Playing 11

Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher (c), Justin Greaves, Tevyn Walcott (wk), Ryan John, Sadrack Descarte, Preston McSween, and Kenneth Dember.

CCC vs WIS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Ramdin (4 matches, 71 runs, Average: 23.67)

D Ramdin is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has a lot of international experience and has amassed 71 runs here in four games.

Top Batter pick

J Charles (4 matches, 91 runs, Average: 22.75)

J Charles began proceedings with a bang but has lost his way slightly as his form has wavered in the last few matches. He has made 91 runs in four games.

Top All-rounder pick

J Greaves (4 matches, 38 runs and 7 wickets)

J Greaves is the leading wicket-taker for Windward Islands. He has picked up seven scalps at an economy rate of 5.45 and has also added 38 runs.

Top Bowler pick

A Goodridge (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.10)

A Goodridge is the leading wicket-taker for CCC. He has scalped four wickets in four games at an average of 31.75.

CCC vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Hodge

K Hodge is an unbelievable all-rounder and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your CCC vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has amassed 225 runs in four matches at an average of 75 and has also taken six wickets at a bowling average of 16.50.

Hodge is both the second-highest run-scorer as well as the second-highest wicket-taker for his side.

A Athanaze

A Athanaze is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He has made 279 runs at an average close to 70 and has already smashed two centuries. Athanaze also has a wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CCC vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Hodge 225 runs and 6 wickets 444 points A Athanaze 279 runs and 1 wicket 397 points J Greaves 38 runs and 7 wickets 282 points M Forde 74 runs and 2 wickets 202 points A Goodridge 4 wickets 159 points

CCC vs WIS match expert tips

K Hodge and A Athanaze have been in majestic form. They will be a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy.

CCC vs WIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

CCC vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: D Ramdin, A Fletcher

Batters: A Athanaze, J Charles, S Ambris

All-rounders: K Hodge, J Greaves, M Forde

Bowlers: A Goodridge, P McSween, R Greaves

CCC vs WIS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

CCC vs WIS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Ramdin, A Fletcher

Batters: A Athanaze, J Charles, K Kallicharan

All-rounders: K Hodge, J Greaves, M Forde

Bowlers: A Goodridge, P McSween, R Greaves

