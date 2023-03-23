CCD vs NSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 29

The 29th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Dibrugarh CC (CCD) square off against NSSA (NSS) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Wednesday, March 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CCD vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will look to win this match and get their campaign back on track, it will be an exciting clash between the teams.

CCD vs NSS Match Details

The 29th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 24 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 8.45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CCD vs NSS, Match 29

Date and Time: March 24, 2023; 8.45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

CCD vs NSS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium will assist bowlers and run-scoring will be difficult on the wicket. The bowlers will be enjoying the surface.

CCD vs NSS Probable Playing XIs

CCD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CCD Probable Playing XI

A Mazumder, R Khan, I Ahmed, S Saha, R Dipak, C Das, J Borah, M Hussain, S Lachit, M Barman, and N Singhania.

NSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NSS Probable Playing XI

Saurav Dihigya (wk), Al Amin Mazumdar, Dipu Chetry, Arijit Dutta, Bijoy Deb, Anirban Chakraborty, Bikash Chetri, Uday Shankar Das, and Nawaz Sharif-I.

CCD vs NSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Dihigya

S Dihigya will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match as he has been in decent form with the bat in the tournament.

Batter

R Dipak

R Dipak has got off to a good start in the tournament. He can be a positive starter in the opening stages of the innings and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

B Deb

B Deb has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He can be a match-winner with both of her trades and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for this match.

Bowler

S Lachit

S Lachit has been good with the ball in this tournament. He can pick up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him a great pick for the match.

CCD vs NSS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Deb

B Deb has been in good all-round form in the tournament. He has the ability to be the match-winner in either innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

A Chakraborty

A Chakraborty has been in decent form with both the bat and the ball. He can impact the match in either of the innings and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CCD vs NSS, Match 29

S Dihigya

R Dipak

B Deb

A Chakraborty

M Hussain

CCD vs NSS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be favorable for the bowlers. Hence, all-rounders who bat in the middle order and who also bowl important overs for the team are good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

CCD vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head

EGC vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: S Dihigya

Batters: R Khan, R Dipak, D Chetry

All-rounders: B Deb, J Borah, A Das, A Chakraborty

Bowlers: M Hussain, S Lachit, N Sharif-I

CCD vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League

CCD vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Dihigya

Batters: R Khan, R Dipak, D Chetry

All-rounders: B Deb, J Borah, A Das, A Chakraborty

Bowlers: M Hussain, S Lachit, N Sharif-I

Poll : 0 votes