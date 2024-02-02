CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 2, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) and Comilla Victorians (COV) cross swords in the 18th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 2, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The Challengers are second in the points table and have a great chance of going to the top. They are on a three-game winning streak and are the favourites for this match. The Victorians, meanwhile, have won two of their four games.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 CCH vs COV fantasy team:

#3 Khushdil Shah (COV) – 8 credits

New Zealand vs Pakistan - T20 Game 2

Khushdil Shah has performed decently for the Victorians in the tournament. In four games, the left-hander has scored 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 145.23 with a top score of 21.

Shah has also picked up four wickets and has an economy rate of six, the second best among his teammates. Hence, he should be picked in your CCH vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Bilal Khan (CCH) – 8.5 credits

Desert T20 Challenge

Bilal Khan has been in genuine wicket-taking form for the Challengers in the BPL. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up eight wickets in five games at an economy rate of 7.55.

In the previous game against Sylhet Strikers, Bial finished with figures of 4-0-24-3. Considering the same, fantasy users should pick him in their CCH vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Avishka Fernando (CCH) – 8 credits

England vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Avishka Fernando has been in brilliant form for the Challengers. He's their leading run-scorer with 167 runs in five games at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 167.

His top score of 91 not out came against Fortune Barishal. Given the kind of form he's in, Fernando should be picked in your CCH vs COV Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in CCH vs COV Dream11 match? Khushdil Shah Bilal Khan 0 votes