CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 13

Chattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians in the 13th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Chattogram Challengers have played some great cricket this season. They defeated the Sylhet Sunrisers by 16 runs in the previous match. With three wins and two losses, they are on top of the table with six points to their name.

Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, have a hundred percent win record so far. They have won both their games and are second in the table.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam (c), Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

COV XI

Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Karim Janat, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

CCH vs COV, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: January 31, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half.

Batting first will be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s CCH vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 team. Lewis can strike the ball clean and hard.

Batters

Will Jacks has led with the bat and has been responsible so far. He has scored 154 runs so far, at an average of 30.8.

Faf du Plessis continues to be an outstanding white-ball cricketer despite being in the twilight years of his career. Although du Plessis is yet to have a strong impact in the competition, one can expect him to get into form quickly.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a valuable all-rounder who has been on top of his game. He has scored 83 runs and has also collected nine wickets. He should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Benny Howell has shown plenty of intent and desire to succeed and is proving to be a fine overseas signing. Howell has scored 158 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Shoriful Islam has been on fire in the last two matches. He has picked up six wickets against Minister Group Dhaka and Khulna Tigers.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 399 points

Benny Howell (CCH) – 286 points

Will Jacks (CCH) – 278 points

Nasum Ahmed (CCH) – 256 points

Shoriful Islam (CCH) – 244 points

Important stats for CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 83 runs and 9 wickets

Benny Howell: 158 runs and 1 wicket

Shoriful Islam: 6 wickets

Will Jacks: 154 runs

Karim Janat: 47 runs and 3 wickets

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir-Rahman, Faf du Plesiss, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Vice-Captain: Benny Howell

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir-Rahman, Faf du Plesiss, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Will Jacks, Vice-Captain: Karim Janat.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar