CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 18

Chattogram Challengers will take on Comilla Victorians in the 18th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The match will take place in Mirpur on Thursday.

Chattogram Challengers have struggled with consistency recently and are arriving into this game following a 14-run loss to Fortune Barishal in their previous match.

With three wins and four losses, they are fourth in the table and have six points. Comilla Victorians were on a three-match winning streak before it came to an end against Minister Group Dhaka.

They ended up losing the match by a considerable margin of 50 runs. Despite that loss, Comilla Victorians continue to lead the table.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

COV XI

Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Cameron Delport, Karim Janat, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

CCH vs COV, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 3rd February, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

The pitch here is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first will be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s CCH vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 team. He has plenty of experience and knows how to pace his innings well.

Batters

Will Jacks has led with the bat and has been responsible so far. He is the leading run-scorer for Chattogram Challenger and has scored 223 runs in seven matches.

Faf du Plessis continues to be an outstanding white-ball cricketer despite being in the twilight years of his career. Although du Plessis is yet to have a strong impact in the competition, one can expect him to get into form quickly.

All-rounders

Benny Howell has shown plenty of intent and desire to succeed and is proving to be a fine overseas signing. Howell has scored 161 runs and has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Shoriful Islam was outstanding in the previous match. He picked up two wickets and had a stellar economy rate of 4.15.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks (CCH) – 403 points

Benny Howell (CCH) – 365 points

Shoriful Islam (CCH) – 334 points

Nasum Ahmed (CCH) – 314 points

Karim Janat (COV) – 314 points

Important stats for CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks: 223 runs and 1 wicket

Benny Howell: 161 runs and 3 wickets

Shoriful Islam: 8 wickets

Faf du Plessis: 99 runs

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam

Captain: Will Jacks, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Will Jacks, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Captain: Benny Howell, Vice-Captain: Karim Janat

Edited by Diptanil Roy