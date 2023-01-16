CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) squaring off against Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chattogram Challengers have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have won two while losing the other two of their matches. They are currently at number four in the points table with four points.

The Comilla Victorians have had a torrid start to the tournament, losing all three of their matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.123.

CCH vs COV Match Details

The 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 6.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs COV, BPL 2023 - Match 14

Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 6.00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

CCH vs COV, Pitch Report

The pitch has been a sporty one so far. While the batters have got scoring opportunities, the bowlers have also chipped in with wickets. In the last match played at this venue, 317 runs were scored in 37.4 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Last four matches on the pitch (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings score: 167

Average second innings score: 158

CCH vs COV Form Guide

CCH - Won two of their last four matches

COV - Lost all three of their matches

CCH vs COV Probable Playing XI

CCH Team/Injury News

No major updates

Chattogram Challengers Probable Playing XI

Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O'Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

COV Team/Injury News

No major updates

Comilla Victorians Probable Playing XI

Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman , Tanvir Islam

CCH vs COV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (1 Match, 18 Runs)

Mohammad Rizwan is a wicket-keeper who generally opens the innings for his team. Rizwan favors the T20 format and is a consistent run scorer. He is the safest pick from this category.

Batter

Afif Hossain (4 Matches, 127 Runs)

Afif Hossain has been scoring consistent runs in the tournament so far. He provides stability to the batting in the middle-order. His ability to score runs in most innings makes him a great choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

Ziaur Rahman (2 Matches, 47 Runs)

Ziaur Rahman has the ability to take on the bowlers from the very beginning of his innings. He has scored at a strike rate of 188 in this tournament. The fact that he can also contribute with the ball makes him a great pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

Abu Jayed (2 Matches, 5 Wickets)

Abu Jayed has been the strike bowler for the Challengers. The rate at which he has been picking up wickets in the tournament so far makes him a great pick for the match.

CCH vs COV Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman's batting form makes him a very safe pick for the match. The fact that he can bowl a few overs adds to his credibilty as one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Mosaddek Hossain

Mosaddek Hossain can play a good hand with the bat lower down the order. His off spinners can also be of great value in the match.

CCH vs COV Match, Top Five Must Picks

Usman Khan - 263 Points in 4 Matches

Afif Hossain - 179 Points in 4 Matches

Mohammad Rizwan - 30 Points in 1 Match

Ziaur Rahman - 156 Points in 3 Matches

Mosaddek Hossain - 114 Points in 4 Matches

CCH vs COV Match Expert Tips

Players off all trades will have a say in the match. So all-rounders who can bowl a few overs and also contribute with the bat will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan

Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan

Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam

Poll : 0 votes