CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) squaring off against Comilla Victorians (COV) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Chattogram Challengers have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have won two while losing the other two of their matches. They are currently at number four in the points table with four points.
The Comilla Victorians have had a torrid start to the tournament, losing all three of their matches. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.123.
CCH vs COV Match Details
The 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 16 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 6.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CCH vs COV, BPL 2023 - Match 14
Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 6.00 PM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
CCH vs COV, Pitch Report
The pitch has been a sporty one so far. While the batters have got scoring opportunities, the bowlers have also chipped in with wickets. In the last match played at this venue, 317 runs were scored in 37.4 overs for the loss of eight wickets.
Last four matches on the pitch (This tournament)
Matches won batting first: 2
Matches won batting second: 2
Average first innings score: 167
Average second innings score: 158
CCH vs COV Form Guide
CCH - Won two of their last four matches
COV - Lost all three of their matches
CCH vs COV Probable Playing XI
CCH Team/Injury News
No major updates
Chattogram Challengers Probable Playing XI
Usman Khan, MD Al-Amin Jr., Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Malinda Pushpakumara, Max O'Dowd, Nihaduzzaman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury
COV Team/Injury News
No major updates
Comilla Victorians Probable Playing XI
Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Khsudil Shah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman , Tanvir Islam
CCH vs COV Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Mohammad Rizwan (1 Match, 18 Runs)
Mohammad Rizwan is a wicket-keeper who generally opens the innings for his team. Rizwan favors the T20 format and is a consistent run scorer. He is the safest pick from this category.
Batter
Afif Hossain (4 Matches, 127 Runs)
Afif Hossain has been scoring consistent runs in the tournament so far. He provides stability to the batting in the middle-order. His ability to score runs in most innings makes him a great choice from the batters category.
All-rounder
Ziaur Rahman (2 Matches, 47 Runs)
Ziaur Rahman has the ability to take on the bowlers from the very beginning of his innings. He has scored at a strike rate of 188 in this tournament. The fact that he can also contribute with the ball makes him a great pick from the all-rounders category.
Bowler
Abu Jayed (2 Matches, 5 Wickets)
Abu Jayed has been the strike bowler for the Challengers. The rate at which he has been picking up wickets in the tournament so far makes him a great pick for the match.
CCH vs COV Match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Ziaur Rahman
Ziaur Rahman's batting form makes him a very safe pick for the match. The fact that he can bowl a few overs adds to his credibilty as one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match.
Mosaddek Hossain
Mosaddek Hossain can play a good hand with the bat lower down the order. His off spinners can also be of great value in the match.
CCH vs COV Match, Top Five Must Picks
Usman Khan - 263 Points in 4 Matches
Afif Hossain - 179 Points in 4 Matches
Mohammad Rizwan - 30 Points in 1 Match
Ziaur Rahman - 156 Points in 3 Matches
Mosaddek Hossain - 114 Points in 4 Matches
CCH vs COV Match Expert Tips
Players off all trades will have a say in the match. So all-rounders who can bowl a few overs and also contribute with the bat will be good picks for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan
Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain
Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam
Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan
Batters: Khushdil Shah, D Rasooli, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain
Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam