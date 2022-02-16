CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Comilla Victorians (COV) in the second Qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Chattogram Challengers got the better of Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator, winning the contest by seven runs. Scoring 189 runs after batting first, the Challengers restricted the Tigers to 182. Chadwick Walton was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 89-run knock off just 44 deliveries. The Comilla Victorians, meanwhile, lost the first Qualifier against Fortune Barishal by 10 runs. However, they have one more chance to book their place in the BPL final.

CCH vs COV Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

COV XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam

Match Details

CCH vs COV, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, Qualifier

Date and Time: 16th February, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first as the last four games at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium have been won by teams batting first. A score of 160 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s CCH vs COV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chadwick Walton scored 89 runs off only 44 deliveries to seal an important win for his team in the Eliminator.

Liton Das has had decent BPL 2022 campaign, amassing 205 runs.

Batter

Faf du Plessis has scored 261 runs in nine games at an average of 37.28 and at a strike rate of close to 140. The South African has also scored a century in BPL 2022.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali is a sensational all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has scored 157 runs and scalped six wickets. The England international can prove to be a valuable multiplier pick for today's game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman is the joint highest wicket-taker in BPL 2022, having picked up 17 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.76.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (CCH) – 669 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) – 546 points

Faf du Plessis (COV) – 439 points

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (CCH) – 470 points

Moeen Ali (COV) – 392 points

Important stats for CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 163 runs and 13 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman: 17 wickets

Faf du Plessis: 261 runs

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury: 14 wickets

Moeen Ali: 157 runs and 6 wickets

CCH vs COV Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

CCH vs COV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Chadwick Walton, Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar