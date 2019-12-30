CCH vs CUW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 31st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The 27th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 will feature the Chattogram Challengers and Dawid Malan's Cumilla Warriors as both the teams will look to improve their position in the points table. Chattogram have won 6 of their 8 matches and have almost sealed their place for the next round.

On the other hand, the Warriors are on a 4-match losing streak and they hold the fifth position on the standings with just 4 points in 7 matches. Soumya Sarkar and Malan have tried their best but the Cumilla-based franchise has let its fans down.

It will be a do-or-die match for the Warriors while the Challengers will try to secure their berth in the next round. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CCH and CUW.

Squads to choose from

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony.

Playing XI Updates

Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram had crushed Dhaka Platoon in their last game. Hence, they should not alter their playing XI. Imrul Kayes has been the biggest star for them this year while Ryan Burl had bowled an unbelievable over in the last match. The only area of concern for the Challengers will be the form of Junaid Siddique. The top-order batsman will have to play a big knock to keep his place in the match squad.

Possible XI: Simmons, Siddique, Kayes, Walton, Burl, Nurul, Ali, Rana, Plunkett, Nasum and Rubel.

Cumilla Warriors

Although the Cumilla Warriors have been fielding their best playing XI, the results have not ended in their favour. Sarkar and Malan have been the cornerstones of the batting lineup whereas Mujeeb Ur Rahman has led the team's spin bowling attack. Al-Amin Hossain and David Wiese had been very expensive versus Rajshahi Royals however, given that they are two of the most experienced players of the team, they may not lose their spot.

Possible XI: Malan, Sarkar, Sabbir, van Zyl, Ankon, Robi, Wiese, Sunzamul, Mujeeb, Hider and Al-Amin.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Cumilla Warriors, Match 27

31st December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

The spin bowlers will get assistance from the wicket at Mirpur hence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman would be the player to watch out for. The batsmen will take time to settle but they can take dominate the proceedings after playing some balls.

Fantasy Tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Chadwick Walton should be the preferred pick, however, given that the slower bowlers will get help from the pitch, it would be better to opt for Nurul Hasan in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Dawid Malan has scored a lot of runs this season but he batted better in Chattogram than Dhaka. Thus, picking him might be a risk. Imrul Kayes should be the top pick among the batsmen looking at his current form. Sabbir Rahman has been out of form but he can get going against Chattogram. For the final spot in the batting department, Lendl Simmons or Stiaan van Zyl could be a viable pick.

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar is the best all-rounder available in this match. Muktar Ali can be the 'value-for-money' pick and the team owners must include him in the side ahead of David Wiese.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman can trouble the opposition batsmen with his spin bowling while Mehedi Hasan Rana has been exceptional in BPL 2019-20. The left-arm fast bowler has been the breakout star from Chattogram. Al-Amin Hossain had been expensive but he can be backed to scalp a wicket or two in this match. English pacer Liam Plunkett can be the wildcard pick.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar has contributed his bit in both the departments thus, he should be the priority pick for the captain's role. From Chattogram Challengers, Mehedi Hasan Rana can be the best option for captaincy. Imrul Kayes is the perfect choice for vice-captain because of his consistency while Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another candidate for that position.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Dawid Malan, Lendl Simmons, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Imrul Kayes, Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Stiaan van Zyl, Soumya Sarkar, Ryan Burl, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Liam Plunkett Captain: Mehedi Hasan Rana, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman