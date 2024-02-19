COV vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 19, 2024  

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 37 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, February 19.

The Victorians are placed second in the table and need one more win to confirm their place in the playoffs. The Strikers, on the other hand, will be playing for pride after getting knocked out of the competition.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs SYL game:

#3 Benny Howell (SYL) – 7.5 credits

Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks: Vitality Blast T20 Semi-Final 1

Benny Howell has been a vital all-rounder for the Strikers in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In seven matches, he has scored 155 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 127.04 with a top score of 53 to his name.

Howell has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.76 and should be a part of COV vs SYL Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Towhid Hridoy (COV) – 7.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 2nd T20 International

Towhid Hridoy is currently second on the BPL 2024 run-scoring list. The right-handed batter has scored 341 runs from nine matches at an average of 48.71 and a strike rate of 160.09 with a top score of 108 not out to show for his efforts.

It goes without saying that fantasy users should not leave him out of their COV vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#1 Moeen Ali (COV) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

Moeen Ali has played only two matches for the Victorians this season and has already made an impact. In his first match, he scored a 24-ball 53 after which he took a hat-trick. In the previous game, Ali accounted for two scalps.

Keeping in mind the contributions he has made thus far, Ali should be picked in COV vs SYL Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in COV vs SYL Dream11 match? Benny Howell Towhid Hridoy 0 votes