FBA vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 19, 2024  

Match No. 38 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, February 19.

The Riders are currently placed atop the points table, but need a win to cement their spot in the top two. Barishal, on the other hand, need a win to go one step closer to the playoffs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the FBA vs RAN game:

#3 Kyle Mayers (FBA) – 8 credits

Kyle Mayers looked in excellent touch with both the bat and ball when Barishal locked horns with the Sylhet Strikers. He scored 48 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 154.83. Thereafter, he finished with stupendous figures of 4-1-12-3 and showed his utility in the team.

Given the kind of form he showed, fantasy users should opt for him in their FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan has been in stupendous form for the Riders in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In nine matches, the veteran all-rounder has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.37.

Shakib has also notched 196 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 171.92 with a top score of 69 to show for his efforts. He should be included in their FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

Mahedi Hasan has played a crucial role for the Riders in BPL 2024. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Riders with 15 scalps from 10 matches at an economy rate of 6.55.

Mahedi has also been decent with the bat, scoring 143 runs at an average of 28.6 and a strike rate of 166.27. He should be a part of FBA vs RAN Dream11 teams.

