CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 20, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will lock horns in Match No. 39 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, February 20.

The Challengers are currently fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.757. The Tigers, on the other hand, need a win to stay alive in the competition.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs KHT game:

#3 Wayne Parnell (KHT) – 8 credits

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wayne Parnell has been a class act in T20 cricket, having performed consistently all around the world. In the ongoing edition of the BPL, Parnell has been on the mark right from the word go.

In two matches, Parnell has taken four wickets, including a three-wicket haul. He has also scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 147.05. He should be picked in CCH vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#2 Tom Bruce (CCH) – 7 credits

Super Smash - Otago Volts v Central Stags

Tom Bruce has been a consistent performer for the Challengers in the ongoing edition of the BPL. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 225 runs from seven games at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 122.95 with a top score of 51 not out to his name.

Fantasy users should pick him in their CCH vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#1 Evin Lewis (KHT) – 7.5 credits

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Evin Lewis has been in impressive form for the Tigers in the ongoing BPL 2024. The left-handed batter has scored 201 runs from nine matches at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 162.09 with a top score of 53.

If he gets going, it would be tough for the Chattogram bowlers to stop him. Lewis should be a part of CCH vs KHT Dream11 teams for the next game.

