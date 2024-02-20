COV vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 20, 2024  

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders will be up against each other in Match No. 40 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday, February 20.

The Riders are through to the playoffs, having already sealed their place in the top two. The Victorians, on the other hand, need one more win to set up a clash with the Riders in the Qualifier 1.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs RAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is someone fantasy users should pick in their COV vs RAN Dream11 teams. In 10 matches, the ace all-rounder has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.36.

The southpaw has also racked up 225 runs at an average of 28.12 and a strike rate of 174.41 with a top score of 69.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

Mahedi Hasan has been in stupendous form in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In seven innings, the right-handed batter has smashed 150 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 154.63.

Mahedi is also the top wicket-taker for the Riders this season. The right-arm spinner has taken 15 wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.67.

#1 Moeen Ali (COV) – 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali has played three matches for the Victorians this season but has been a key part of their team. He has scored 53 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 182.75

.Moeen has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 8.63. In the very first match, he picked up a hat-trick and should be picked in COV vs RAN Dream11 teams.

