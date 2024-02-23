KHT vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 23, 2024  

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will face each other in Match No. 42 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 23. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Strikers will be playing for pride after being knocked out of the competition. The Tigers, on the other hand, are in a must-win position to qualify for the playoffs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream11 team for the KHT vs SYL game:

#3 Wayne Parnell (KHT) – 8 credits

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Wayne Parnell has done well for the Titans since he started playing in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In three matches, the left-arm fast bowler has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.

With the bat, he has given glimpses of the damage he can do, having scored 27 runs at an average of 13.5. Fantasy users should include him in their KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#2 Benny Howell (SYL) – 7.5 credits

Birmingham Phoenix Men v London Spirit Men - The Hundred

Benny Howell has done well for the Strikers in BPL 2024. In eight matches, Howell has scored 217 runs at an average of 54.25 and a strike-rate of 141.83 with two half-centuries and a top score of 62* to his name.

Howell has also taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.06. Fantasy users should not have second thoughts about picking him in their KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#1 Jason Holder (KHT) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

Jason Holder has tasted success in several T20 leagues around the world as the all-rounder that he has been. He played against the Chattogram Challengers and did a reasonable job.

Apart from scoring 18 runs off 17 balls, he also picked up a wicket and bowled at an economy rate of 7.25. He should be selected in the KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams for the next match.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in KHT vs SYL Dream11 match? Wayne Parnell Benny Howell 0 votes