CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 26, 2024  

Fortune Barishal and Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with each other in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Monday, February 26. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal finished third in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +0.414 thanks to wins in seven out of 12 matches. The Challengers, on the other hand, also made their way through to the playoffs after winning seven out of 12 matches.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs FBA game:

#3 Tanzid Hasan Tamim (CCH) – 9 credits

Tanzid Hasan Tamim has had a stupendous run in BPL 2024. He is currently third in the list of leading run-scorers, having scored 382 runs from 11 matches at an average of 34.72 and a strike-rate of 136.42. He also has a top score of 108, showcasing his skills as a potent top-order batter. Fantasy users should pick him in their CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#2 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 6 credits

Tamim Iqbal is currently the leading run-scorer in BPL 2024 and is one of the major reasons why Barishal advanced to the playoffs. The left-handed batter has racked up 391 runs from 12 matches at an average of 32.58 and a strike-rate of 126.12 with two half-centuries and a top score of 71 to his name. He should be picked in CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 9 credits

Mushfiqur Rahim has been outstanding for the Barishal team in the ongoing edition of the BPL. Batting in the middle order, the veteran has been among the runs throughout the tournament. In 12 matches, he has notched 314 runs at an average of 28.54 and a strike-rate of 123.62 with three fifties to his name. Fantasy users should pick him in their CCH vs FBA Dream11 teams.

