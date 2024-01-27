CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 27, 2024

Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in Match 11 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, January 27. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Challengers are currently placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.250 thanks to wins in two out of three matches. Barishal, on the other hand, started with a win before losing against Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KHT vs RAN game:

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 3

Mushfiqur Rahim is someone fantasy users should definitely pick in their KHT vs RAN Dream11 teams for the upcoming game. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper is currently the leading run-scorer of BPL 2024, having scored 156 runs from three matches at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 141.82. In the previous game against the Victorians, Mushfiqur scored 62 off 44 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (FBA) – 7 credits

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka: Warm Up Match - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup INDIA 2023

Dunith Wellalage has been impressive for Barishal in the ongoing BPL. In three matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5. In Barishal’s previous match, Wellalage accounted for three scalps and bowled at an economy rate of 6.50. Fantasy users cannot afford to leave them out of their KHT vs RAN Dream11 teams for the upcoming match.

#1 Najibullah Zadran (CCH) – 7.5 credits

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran has batted well for the Challengers in BPL 2024, providing his team momentum by batting in the middle order. The left-handed batter has scored 117 runs from three games at an average of 117 and a strike-rate of 164.79. If the Afghan batter gets going, Barishal could end up chasing leather. He should be picked in KHT vs RAN Dream11 fantasy teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in CCH vs FBA match? Mushfiqur Rahim Dunith Wellalage 0 votes