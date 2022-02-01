CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 16

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Chattogram Challengers have won three of their six BPL 2022 matches and are second in the table. They will head into today's contest on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Comilla Victorians. Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, have won three of their five matches and find themselves third in the BPL 2022 standings. They are currently on a two-game winning streak.

CCH vs FBA Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Will Jacks, Kennar Lewis (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed

FBA XI

Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam

Match Details

CCH vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 1st February, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is a balanced one. But the spinners could prove to be game-changers, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred choice at the venue.

Today’s CCH vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 team. Lewis can strike the ball clean and hard and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Will Jacks has scored 223 runs at an average of 37.16 in the ongoing BPL so far.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 106 runs in five BPL 2022 matches at an average of 21.2.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a valuable all-rounder who has been on top of his game. He has scored 93 runs and also scalped nine wickets. He should be a captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Shakib Al Sahan is a player who needs no introduction and should be a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs and picked up seven wickets so far.

Bowler

Nasum Ahmed has been at the top of his game, picking up nine wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 414 points

Will Jacks (CCH) – 376 points

Shakib AL Hasan (FBA) – 340 points

Benny Howell (CCH) – 329 points

Dwayne Bravo (FBA) – 306 points

Important stats for CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 93 runs and 9 wickets

Will Jacks: 223 runs

Shakib Al Hasan: 87 runs and 7 wickets

Nasum Ahmed: 9 wickets

Najmul Hossain Shanto: 106 runs

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Benny Howell, Dwayne Bravo, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo.

Edited by Samya Majumdar