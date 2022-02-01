CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 16

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 16th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.
Chattogram Challengers have won three of their six BPL 2022 matches and are second in the table. They will head into today's contest on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Comilla Victorians. Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, have won three of their five matches and find themselves third in the BPL 2022 standings. They are currently on a two-game winning streak.
CCH vs FBA Probable Playing 11 Today
CCH XI
Will Jacks, Kennar Lewis (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Naeem Islam (c), Benny Howell, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nasum Ahmed
FBA XI
Ziaur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Irfan Sukkur, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam
Match Details
CCH vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 16
Date and Time: 1st February, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is a balanced one. But the spinners could prove to be game-changers, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred choice at the venue.
Today’s CCH vs FBA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kennar Lewis is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 team. Lewis can strike the ball clean and hard and is decent behind the stumps as well.
Batters
Will Jacks has scored 223 runs at an average of 37.16 in the ongoing BPL so far.
Najmul Hossain Shanto has amassed 106 runs in five BPL 2022 matches at an average of 21.2.
All-rounders
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a valuable all-rounder who has been on top of his game. He has scored 93 runs and also scalped nine wickets. He should be a captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Shakib Al Sahan is a player who needs no introduction and should be a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 87 runs and picked up seven wickets so far.
Bowler
Nasum Ahmed has been at the top of his game, picking up nine wickets in six matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 414 points
Will Jacks (CCH) – 376 points
Shakib AL Hasan (FBA) – 340 points
Benny Howell (CCH) – 329 points
Dwayne Bravo (FBA) – 306 points
Important stats for CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan: 93 runs and 9 wickets
Will Jacks: 223 runs
Shakib Al Hasan: 87 runs and 7 wickets
Nasum Ahmed: 9 wickets
Najmul Hossain Shanto: 106 runs
CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Benny Howell, Dwayne Bravo, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Dwayne Bravo.