CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BPL 2023, Match 9

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction.

Both Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal have played two games each, returning with one win and one loss apiece. Chattogram Challengers lost their first game against the Sylhet Strikers before bouncing back to beat the Khulna Tigers. Fortune Barishal also lost their first encounter at the hands of the Sylhet Strikers before beating the Rangpur Riders in their second match.

CCH vs FBA Match Details, BPL 2023

The ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal will be played on January 13 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs FBA, Match 9, BPL 2023

Date & Time: January 13th 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs FBA Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the season at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Last year, the average first-innings score was 165, with 75 percent of the matches being won by the teams batting first.

CCH vs FBA Probable Playing 11 today

Chattogram Challengers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Chattogram Challengers Probable Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shuvagata Hom (c), Afif Hossain, Usman Khan, Unmukt Chand, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Ziaur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Fortune Barishal team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Fortune Barishal Probable Playing XI: Chaturanga de Silva, Anamul Haque (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed.

Today’s CCH vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Khan (2 matches, 105 runs)

Usman Khan couldn’t get going in the first game but smashed a terrific ton in the second. He racked up 103* off 58 balls in a knock that was laced with 10 fours and five sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Max O'Dowd (1 match, 58 runs)

Max O'Dowd has played just one BPL 2023 game where scored a solid half-century. He smashed 58 off 50 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2 matches, 44 runs, 2 wickets)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been in good form with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has taken two wickets in as many games in addition to scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 141.93.

Top Bowler Pick

Abu Jayed (1 match, 2 wickets)

Abu Jayed did not play the first game for CCH but was very good in the second, returning with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

CCH vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan (2 matches, 67 runs, 1 wicket)

Shakib Al Hasan smashed a 32-ball 67 (seven fours and four sixes) in the only game he batted. On the bowling front, he has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.25.

Chaturanga de Silva (2 matches, 37 runs, 3 wickets)

Chaturanga de Silva has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs while striking at 132.14 in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shakib Al Hasan 67 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Chaturanga de Silva 37 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Usman Khan 105 runs in 2 matches Abu Jayed 2 wickets in 1 match Ibrahim Zadran 52 runs in 1 match

CCH vs FBA match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and spinners in their ranks who might prove to be the key. The likes of Shuvagata Hom, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Chaturanga de Silva could be the ones to watch out for in the CCH vs FBA game.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva (vc)

Bowlers: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan (vc), Anamul Haque

Batters: Afif Hossain, Max O’Dowd, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ebadot Hossain

