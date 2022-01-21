CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) taking on Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

The Bangladesh Premier League is back with two of the strongest teams in Barishal and Chattogram set to kickstart things in Dhaka. Chattogram have a good blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan being ones to watch out for in this game. However, they come across a star-studded Barishal side headlined by veteran Chris Gayle. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an entertaining start to this season's BPL.

CCH vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

CCH XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan (c), Shamim Hossain, Benny Howell, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam and Rayad Emrit.

FBA XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Fazle Mahmud, Dwayne Bravo, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Obed McCoy and Jake Lintott

Match Details

CCH vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 21st January 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected with spin expected to play a part in this fixture. The pacers will get some swing with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the pitch should ease out as the match progresses, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s CCH vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nurul Hasan: Nurul Hasan has improved in leaps and bounds over the last year or so with the wicketkeeper-batter nailing down the finisher's role in the national set-up. He should be a good addition to your CCH vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team alongside Kennar Lewis.

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto is one of the better batters on the Bangladesh circuit, capable of playing both pace and spin equally well. The southpaw was a star performer in the previous BBL edition and given his recent form, Shanto is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Chattogram captain Mehidy Hasan has matured as a cricketer in recent years while honing his batting ability. Apart from his dependable batting ability in the middle order, Mehidy is known for his economical off-spin as well, making him a must-have in your CCH vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shoriful Islam: Young Shoriful Islam is one of Bangladesh's brightest prospects in the pace department. He has become a mainstay in the national team's white-ball set-up, putting up good performances on a consistent basis. With an ability to generate high pace and also use variations to good effect, Islam should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Chris Gayle (CCH)

Mehidy Hasan (FBA)

Shoriful Islam (FBA)

Key stats for CCH vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Chris Gayle - 1899 runs in 79 T20I matches, SR: 137.51

Obed McCoy - 19 wickets in 12 T20I matches, Average: 16.84

Shoriful Islam - 22 wickets in 17 T20I matches, Average: 18.45

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Chris Gayle, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan Rana and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Chris Gayle, Benny Howell, Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jake Lintott, Mahedi Hasan Rana and Shoriful Islam

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Afif Hossain.

Edited by Samya Majumdar