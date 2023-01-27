CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League, Match 26

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in the 26th match of the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on Friday, January 27.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Chattogram Challengers have won only two out of their seven matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Rangpur Riders by 55 runs.

Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, have won five out of their seven matches and are second in the points table. They fell short of two runs in their last match against Sylhet Strikers.

CCH vs FBA Match Details

The 26th match of the Bangladesh Premier League will be played on January 27 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The match is set to take place at 06:30 pm IST.

CCH vs FBA, Bangladesh Premier League, Match 26

Date and Time: 27 January 2022, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

CCH vs FBA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been in favor of the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The pacers have managed to pick up some movement with the new ball in hand.

Meanwhile, the batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 159 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 159

Average second-innings score: 129

CCH vs FBA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Chattogram Challengers: L-L-L-W-L

Fortune Barishal: L-W-W-W-W

CCH vs FBA probable playing 11s for today’s match

CCH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CCH Probable Playing 11

Shuvagata Hom (C), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Usman Khan (WK), Tawfique Khan, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Khawaja Nafay, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

FBA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

FBA Probable Playing 11

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Saif Hassan, Anamul Haque (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim, Kamrul Islam, Khaled Ahmed.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Usman Khan (7 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 150.35)

Usman has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 212 runs at a strike rate of 150.35. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Iftikhar Ahmed (7 matches, 273 runs, Strike Rate: 177.27)

Iftikhar is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Friday. He has scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 177+ in seven matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Mehidy Hasan (7 matches, 122 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 135.55 and Economy Rate: 7.40)

Mehidy Hasan is a quality player who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 122 runs and also picked up five wickets in seven matches.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Wasim (3 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.58)

Wasim has bowled pretty well in this ongoing season, picking up six wickets in three games. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

CCH vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib could be a wise captaincy pick for your fantasy team because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 304 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 192.40 and has picked up four wickets as well.

Shuvagata Hom

Shuvagata Hom can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has picked up five wickets while scoring 101 runs in seven matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan: 304 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches

Iftikhar Ahmed: 273 runs and 1 wicket in 7 matches

Mehidy Hasan: 122 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

Shuvagata Hom: 101 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches

Usman Khan: 212 runs in 7 matches

CCH vs FBA match expert tips

Mehedi Hasan Rana

Mehedi Hasan Rana has been one of the most consistent performers with both bat and ball for his side this season. He has picked up five wickets and also scored 15 runs in his six outings.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head-to-Head League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Anamul Haque, Usman Khan.

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Karim Janat, Mehidy Hasan.

Bowlers: Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Wasim.

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

CCH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Usman Khan.

Batters: Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli.

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Karim Janat, Mehidy Hasan.

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam.

