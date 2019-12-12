CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 12th, 2019

The fourth match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a battle between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers. The Challengers began their campaign on a winning note against Sylhet Thunder and will look to carry forward the momentum in the next match.

On the other side, the Khulna Tigers are yet to play a match in this competition and will look to secure a win in their first match. Stars like Mohammad Amir and Mushfiqur Rahim are a part of the franchise and look the better side on paper going into the contest.

With both the teams having a plethora of big names in their team, this match will entertain the fans a lot. Here are a few fantasy tips for the match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers.

CCH vs KHT Squads

Chattogram Challengers

Avishka Fernando, Junaid Siddique, Nasir Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Ryan Burl, Nurul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed , Enamul Haque, Jubair Hossain, Pinak Ghosh

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

CCH vs KHT Playing XI Updates

Chattogram Challengers

Chattogram Challengers may not change their playing XI after emerging victorious in the first match. Rayad Emrit's men pulled off a clinical performance against Sylhet Thunder with Ryan Burl's performance being the only low point for the team. The duo of Imrul Kayes and Chadwick Walton will hold the key to success in the batting department while Chattogram will expect Rubel Hossain to be amongst the wickets once again.

Possible XI: Siddique, Fernando, Nasir, Kayes, Burl, Walton, Nurul, Ali, Ahmed, Emrit and Rubel.

Khulna Tigers

South African star Rilee Rossouw may open the innings for Khulna Tigers along with Shamsur Rahman. The trio of Saif Hassan, Najibullah Zadran and Najmul Hossain Shanto will form the core of the team. Mushfiqur Rahim will don the gloves behind the wicket and the duo of Robbie Frylinck and Aminul Islam will be the team's all-rounders. Mohammad Amir will lead the bowling attack which might feature Shafiul Islam and Al Islam.

Possible XI: Rossouw, Shamsur, Saif, Zadran, Shanto, Rahim, Frylinck, Aminul, Amir, Shafiul and Al Islam.

CCH vs KHT Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 4

12th December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

CCH vs KHT Pitch report

With some hard-hitting batsmen present in both the teams, the fans can expect this match to be a high-scoring contest. The pitch will allow the batsmen to play some big shots besides providing some help to the slower bowlers as well.

CCH vs KHT Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim should be the first choice among the wicket-keepers but even Chadwick Walton could be a viable pick in this department. It would be good to have both the keepers in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle will not play in this match so the team owners must not make the mistake of including him and wasting their credits. Rilee Rossouw could be a like-for-like replacement for him. Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran can be a valuable pick while Imrul Kayes' performance in the last match might tempt the owners to include him as well.

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck is the only reliable player in this department because Ryan Burl disappointed a lot in the first game. Nasir Hossain can be considered for the second all-rounder's position as well.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir will be the most popular choice for tomorrow's match but even Rubel Hossain can prove to be a differential. Leg-break bowler Aminul Islam can also be among the wickets in this match.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw would be a great pick for captaincy with Robbie Frylinck as the vice-captain. Najibullah Zadran and Imrul Kayes could be the other two choices for these positions.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Najibullah Zadran, Rilee Rossouw, Nasir Hossain, Robbie Frylinck, Rubel Hossain, Rayad Emrit, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Amir. Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Avishka Fernando, Najibullah Zadran, Nasir Hossain, Robbie Frylinck, Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam. Captain: Najibullah Zadran, Vice-Captain: Robbie Frylinck