CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Jan 4th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After losing their previous match against Dhaka Platoon, Khulna Tigers will look to get their campaign back on track when they meet Chattogram Challengers in match number 33 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The winner of this match can move to the top of the points table hence, all the fans will have an eye on this contest.

Chattogram Challengers hold the third position on the standings with 12 points in 9 matches whereas the Tigers are right behind them with 10 points in 8 matches.

The Challengers will rest their hopes on the shoulders of their Caribbean stars Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton while their rivals will expect that their captain Mushfiqur Rahim continues his fine form in the tournament. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CCH and KHT.

Squads to choose from

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Playing XI Updates

Chattogram Challengers

As the Challengers had suffered a close defeat in their last game, it is unlikely that the team management would want to make any modifications to their playing XI. The trio of Walton, Ryan Burl and Nurul Hasan will have to pull off a better show in the middle order. Also, the fans would expect English fast bowler Liam Plunkett to make the full use of his experience in the upcoming match.

Possible XI: Simmons, Siddique, Walton, Burl, Nurul, Rahman, Pinak, Rana, Plunkett, Nasum and Rubel.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim would be unhappy with the performance of the top order batsmen as their lacklustre start proved to be the reason behind the team's defeat against Dhaka Platoon. Najubullah Zadran has batted well in the middle order but the quartet of Rilee Rossouw, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam and Shamsur Rahman will have to play with more maturity. Besides, Shahidul Islam will have to keep a check on the run-flow in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Aminul, Mehidy, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Najibullah, Frylinck, Amir, Shafiul, Tanvir and Shahidul.

Match details

Khulna Tigers vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 33

4th January 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch report

The pitch at Sylhet has assisted the fast bowlers unlike Dhaka and Chattogram. The quicker bowlers have scalped more wickets at this venue while the batsmen have been able to tackle the spinners. Anything above 170 will be a par score on this pitch.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim should be the prime pick among the wicket-keepers looking at the way he played against Dhaka on this wicket. Picking Chadwick Walton ahead of him would be a huge risk.

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw has been a match winner in the T20 format thus, he will be the top pick despite his below-par performance against Dhaka. Lendl Simmons showed his fine form with a half-century in the last match while Junaid Siddique supported him to perfection. Najibullah Zadran could be the wildcard pick among the batsmen.

All-rounders: Robbie Frylinck is an impact player who is a must-have in the fantasy teams because of his all-round skills. Mehidy Hasan had an off day against Dhaka but expect him to fire all guns blazing in the next game.

Bowlers: Mehedi Hasan Rana and Rubel Hossain have scalped wickets regularly for Chattogram Challengers. Thus, they will be the top bowling options for fantasy cricket. From Khulna Tigers, Shahidul Islam has done well but the pitch will favor Mohammad Amir more.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw is the best option for captaincy because the South African batsman can wreak havoc in this day encounter. Lendl Simmons is the other choice for captain while for the vice captain's position, Robbie Frylinck and Mehedi Hasan Rana are the viable options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rilee Rossouw, Lendl Simmons, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddique, Robbie Frylinck, Mehedy Hasan, Ryan Burl, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Amir Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Robbie Frylinck

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Rilee Rossouw, Lendl Simmons, Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mehedy Hasan, Ryan Burl, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiul Islam, Liam Plunkett Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Mehedi Hasan Rana