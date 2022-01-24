CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 6

Chattogram Challengers will take on the Khulna Tigers in the sixth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Chattogram Challengers shook off their narrow defeat to Fortune Barishal and mounted a strong performance against Minister Group Dhaka in their last match. They won the game by 30 runs and will have plenty of positives to be proud of.

Khulna Tigers, meanwhile, began their campaign in thrilling fashion with a sublime win over Minister Group Dhaka. They are a balanced unit and will be hopeful of extending their winning run.

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam

KHT XI

Tanzid Hasan, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Match Details

CCH vs KHT, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022,5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s CCH vs KHT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim has tons of experience at the highest level and has been a fundamental part of the league for a long time. He hasn’t got off to a good start in the tournament and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Batters

Will Jacks has led with the bat so far. He has scored 57 runs in two matches and will be looking to make a bigger impact.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a valuable all-rounder who has been on top of his game so far. He has scored 34 runs and also has four wickets to his name. Miraz should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Benny Howell has shown plenty of intent and desire to succeed and is proving to be a fine overseas signing. Howell has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 200.

Bowlers

Shoriful Islam was on fire in the previous match. He picked up a four-wicket-haul and is expected to repeat those heroics here.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 178 points

Shoriful Islam (CCH) – 138 points

Benny Howell (CCH) – 124 points

Nasum Ahmed (CCH) – 108 points

Will Jacks (CCH) – 103 points

Important stats for CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 34 runs and 4 wickets

Shoriful Islam: 4 wickets

Benny Howell: 78 runs

Will Jacks: 57 runs

Thisara Perera: 36 runs and 1 wicket

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Mushfiqur Rahim, Will Jacks, Rony Talukdar, Andre Fletcher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Thisara Perera, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Vice-Captain: Thisara Perera

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Rony Talukdar, Andre Fletcher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Thisara Perera, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Captain: Benny Howell, Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee