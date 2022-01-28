CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 9

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.
The two teams faced each other quite recently. On that occasion, Chattogram Challengers defeated the Khulna Tigers by 25 runs. Challengers have been in great form, winning their last two games by comfortable margins. Meanwhile, the Khulna Tigers began their BPL campaign on a strong note with a win over Minister Group Dhaka. They will be keen to return to winning ways following their defeat to Chattogram Challengers in the last fixture.
CCH vs KHT Probable Playing 11 Today
CCH XI
Kennar Lewis (wk), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam
KHT XI
Tanzid Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar / Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Match Details
CCH vs KHT, BPL 2022, Match 9
Date and Time: 28th January, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is balanced and offers something to both the bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to dictate proceedings, especially in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.
Today’s CCH vs KHT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Kennar Lewis is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Lewis can strike the ball clean and hard and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Will Jacks has scored 74 runs in three BPL 2022 matches and will be looking to play a big knock today.
All-rounders
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a valuable all-rounder who has been on top of his game in the BPL. He has scored 64 runs in addition to picking up six wickets and should be a good captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Benny Howell has shown plenty of intent and desire to succeed and is proving to be a fine overseas signing. Howell has scored 112 runs and taken a wicket in BPL 2022 so far.
Bowlers
Shoriful Islam has been on fire lately. He has picked up six wickets combined against Minister Group Dhaka and Khulna Tigers.
Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 286 points
Benny Howell (CCH) – 201 points
Shoriful Islam (CCH) – 198 points
Kamrul Islam Rabbi (KHT) – 147 points
Nasum Ahmed (CCH) – 145 points
Important stats for CCH vs KHT Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan: 64 runs and 6 wickets
Benny Howell: 112 runs and 1 wicket
Shoriful Islam: 6 wickets
Will Jacks: 74 runs
Thisara Perera: 36 runs and 1 wicket
CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Sabbi-Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Thisara Perera, Shoriful Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Nasum Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq
Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Vice-captain: Benny Howell.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Sabbi-Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Thisara Perera, Shoriful Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Naveen-ul-Haq
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Shoriful Islam.