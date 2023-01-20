CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Chattogram Challengers (CCH) squaring off against the Khulna Tigers (KHT) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Chattogram Challengers have won two of their last five matches in the tournament. The Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have only one victory in four appearances.

The Khulna Tigers will give it their all to win the match, but the Chattogram Challengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCH vs KHT Match Details

The 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCH vs KHT, Match 19

Date and Time: 20th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, where a total of 409 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CCH vs KHT Form Guide

KHT - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

CCH - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing XI

CCH Playing XI

No injury updates

Mehedi Maruf, Afif Hossain, M O'Dowd, Irfan Sukkur, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Jayed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Usman Khan (wk), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Saifuddin, Azam Khan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Sharjeel Khan, Amad Butt

CCH vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khan

A Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. U Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Hossain

M O'Dowd and A Hossain are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Iqbal played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hom

S Hom and M Saifuddin are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Pushpakumara is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Riaz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Riaz and M Chowdhury. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCH vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan will bat in the top order and perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him one of the safest picks for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 161 runs in the last four matches.

W Riaz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Riaz as he will bowl in the death order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 7 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KHT vs CCH, Match 19

A Hossain

W Riaz

U Khan

M Saifuddin

A Khan

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, U Khan

Batters: A Hossain, M O'Dowd, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, S Hom, M Pushpakumara

Bowlers: W Riaz, M Chowdhury, N Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, U Khan

Batters: A Hossain, M O'Dowd, T Iqbal

All-rounders: M Saifuddin, N Islam, Z Rahman

Bowlers: W Riaz, M Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman

