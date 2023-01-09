CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 6

The Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Khulna Tigers (KHT) in the sixth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Monday, January 9. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Chattogram Challengers have had the worst possible start to the tournament. They were up against the Sylhet Strikers in the opening match of BPL 2023. Batting first, the Challenegers managed to post only 89 runs in their 20 overs. Strikers chased down the target pretty easily, losing only a couple of wickets with 45 balls remaining in the match. The Challengers are currently at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.750.

Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers faced off against the Dhaka Dominators in the third match of the tournament. The Tigers batted first in the match and scored 113 runs in their 20 overs. The Dominators chased down the target with six wickets in hand and five balls remaining in the match. The Khulna Tigers are currently in fourth position in the points table with a net run rate of -0.454.

CCH vs KHT, Match Details

The sixth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 9, 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The match is scheduled to start at 6.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, BPL 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: January 9, 2023; 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

CCH vs KHT Pitch Report

The pitch has been slow and has assisted the spinners in the day games. Meanwhile, we have seen high scoring contests in games that have been played under lights. The match between the Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will be played under the lights, so we can expect the batters to dominate the encounter.

Last 4 Matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 143

Average second innings score: 136

CCH vs KHT Form Guide

CCH: Have lost their opening match of the tournament

KHT: Have lost their opening match of the tournament

CCH vs KHT Probable Playing XIs

CCH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CCH Probable Playing XI

Mehedi Maruf, Darwish Rasooli, MD Al-Amin Jr., Shuvagata Hom (c), Afif Hossain, Usman Khan (wk), Unmukt Chand, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman, Malinda Pushpakumara, and Mehedi Hasan Rana.

KHT Team/Inury News

No major injury updates.

KHT Probable Playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Sharjeel Khan, Munim Shahriar, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, and Paul van Meekeren.

CCH vs KHT Match Dream 11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan

Azam Khan will be batting in the top order and hence is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category. Besides giving points with his wicketkeeping skills, there is a high chance that he might also score some valuable runs for his team.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is the ideal opener for a T20 game. He looks to be aggressive from the very beginning of his time at the crease. Also, he boasts significant international experience, which makes him the best choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

Malinda Pushpakumara

The Sri Lankan all-rounder can bowl some important overs for his team. Pushpakumara can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order. So, there is a chance that he will contribute with both of his trades.

Bowler

Paul van Meekeren

The dutch bowler has the knack of picking up crucial wickets with the ball. Picking Paul van Meekeren can give you an edge over the other players in the fantasy leagues.

CCH vs KHT Match Captain and Vice-Captain choices

Tamim Iqbal

The Khulna Tigers skipper is one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of this match. Tamim Iqbal will look to fire big in this match after not performing up to expectations in the first match. If he does find his rhythm in this match, Tamim could be the one giving you a good return in the fantasy contests.

Mohammad Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin has represented Bangladesh in the international arena. He is a great utility player who likes to keep his contribution with both the bat and the ball. Picking Saifuddin as the captain or vice-captain increases your chances of winning big in this match.

CCH vs KHT Match Top Five Must Picks for the match

Tamim Iqbal

Afif Hossain

Mohammad Saifuddin

Wahab Riaz

Paul van Meekeren

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

In the tournament so far, the matches played under the lights have been high scoring. The team batting second has had an advantage. So keeping more top-order batters from the team chasing the target might be a good choice.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Unmukt Chand, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Paul van Meekeren, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Unmukt Chand, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Malinda Pushpakumara, Shuvagota Hom, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Paul van Meekeren, Mehedi Hasan-Rana

