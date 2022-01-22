CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 4

Chattogram Challengers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Both Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka began their campaigns with losses. They currently occupy the bottom two positions in the table and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The Challengers are fifth owing to a healthier net run rate.

CCH vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

MGD XI

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Jahurul Islam, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Match Details

CCH vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.

Today’s CCH vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad is a great wicketkeeper batter who can smack the ball extremely hard. Shahzad scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 in the previous match.

Batters

Tamim Iqbal is a senior batter for Minister Group Dhaka and has hit the most half-centuries in the history of BPL. He brought up another half-century in the previous match and will try to continue from where he left off.

All-rounders

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket and it’s difficult to stop him once he gets going. The Jamaican was involved in a bizarre run-out in the previous game but he should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Mehidy Hasan was in top form in the previous game. He had a four-wicket haul in the last game and will be hoping to have a similar impact here.

Bowlers

Ebadot Hossain is known to be a wicket-taking bowler who’s pretty consistent. He picked up two wickets in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 145 points

Mohammad Shahzad (MGD) – 78 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 69 points

Benny Howell (CCH) – 64 points

Ebadot Hossain (MGD) – 62 points

Important stats for CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 4 wickets

Tamim Iqbal: 50 runs

Benny Howell: 41 runs

Ebadot Hossain: 2 wickets

Andre Russell: 7 runs and 2 wickets

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Will Jacks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Andre Russell, Ebadot Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Will Jacks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Andre Russell, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Benny Howell

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee