CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 4

Chattogram Challengers will take on Minister Group Dhaka in the fourth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.
Both Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka began their campaigns with losses. They currently occupy the bottom two positions in the table and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The Challengers are fifth owing to a healthier net run rate.
CCH vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today
CCH XI
Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed
MGD XI
Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Jahurul Islam, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Rubel Hossain
Match Details
CCH vs MGD, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 4
Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Pitch Report
The track at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium is balanced and offers something to both bowlers and batters. Spinners are expected to prove crucial, especially in the second half. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch.
Today’s CCH vs MGD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Shahzad is a great wicketkeeper batter who can smack the ball extremely hard. Shahzad scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 155.56 in the previous match.
Batters
Tamim Iqbal is a senior batter for Minister Group Dhaka and has hit the most half-centuries in the history of BPL. He brought up another half-century in the previous match and will try to continue from where he left off.
All-rounders
Andre Russell is one of the most destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket and it’s difficult to stop him once he gets going. The Jamaican was involved in a bizarre run-out in the previous game but he should be the first choice for captaincy for your Dream11 fantasy side.
Mehidy Hasan was in top form in the previous game. He had a four-wicket haul in the last game and will be hoping to have a similar impact here.
Bowlers
Ebadot Hossain is known to be a wicket-taking bowler who’s pretty consistent. He picked up two wickets in the last game.
Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan (CCH) – 145 points
Mohammad Shahzad (MGD) – 78 points
Tamim Iqbal (MGD) – 69 points
Benny Howell (CCH) – 64 points
Ebadot Hossain (MGD) – 62 points
Important stats for CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team
Mehidy Hasan: 4 wickets
Tamim Iqbal: 50 runs
Benny Howell: 41 runs
Ebadot Hossain: 2 wickets
Andre Russell: 7 runs and 2 wickets
CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Will Jacks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Andre Russell, Ebadot Hossain, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed
Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Kennar Lewis, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Will Jacks, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Andre Russell, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Nasum Ahmed
Captain: Mohammad Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Benny Howell