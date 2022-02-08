CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL, Match 23

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will be up against Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 23rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chattogram Challengers have won just three out of their eight BPL matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against the Comilla Victorians by nine wickets. Minister Group Dhaka, on the other hand, have won three out of their seven BPL fixtures and currently find themselves third in the standings. Their last match against Comilla Victorians was abandoned due to rain.

CCH vs MGD Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Naeem Islam (C), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (WK), Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Chadwick Walton, Mehidy Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

MGD XI

Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Qais Ahmad, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.

Match Details

CCH vs MGD, Match 23, BPL 2022

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. But the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 169 runs.

Today’s CCH vs MGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for his side on Tuesday. He has managed 120 runs at a strike rate of 123.71 in six BPL matches.

Batters

Will Jacks: Jacks has scored 280 runs at a strike rate of close to 160 and also picked up a wicket in eight matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for Chattogram Challengers in the BPL.

Tamim Iqbal: Tamim Iqbal has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Minister Group Dhaka this season. He has scored 262 runs at an average of 52-plus in six outings.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan: Hasan has picked up nine wickets, including his best figures of 4/16, and also scored 123 runs in eight matches this season.

Andre Russell: The Jamaican all-rounder has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 156-plus and also picked up eight wickets in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Nasum Ahmed: Ahmed has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.10. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Qais Ahmad: Ahmad has scalped three wickets in two matches. He can prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks (CCH) - 487 points

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) - 479 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) - 416 points

Benny Howell (CCH) - 372 points

Mahmudullah (MGD) - 365 points

Important Stats for CCH vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks: 280 runs and 1 wicket in 8 matches; SR - 158.19 and ER - 7.80

Mehidy Hasan: 123 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 111.81 and ER - 7.97

Tamim Iqbal: 262 runs in 6 matches; SR - 135.75

Mahmudullah: 194 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 139.56 and ER - 8.00

Benny Howell: 164 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 165.65 and ER - 7.24

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Qais Ahmad, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

CCH vs MGD Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Will Jacks, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Qais Ahmad, Shoriful Islam.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar