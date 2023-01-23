Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders - Dream11 Prediction

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on Rangpur Riders (RAN) in the 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CCH vs RAN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament. Chattogram Challengers are placed sixth in the points table. They have two wins and four losses. However, the Rangpur Riders have played five matches. They have a win-loss record of 2-3 and are placed fifth on the points table.

CCH vs RAN, Match Details

The 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 between Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders will be played on January 23, 2023, at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CCH vs RAN

Date & Time: January 23rd 2023, 1:00 PM IST IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The BPL returns to the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for another leg. Eight matches have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is 157. Teams chasing have won 75 percent of the games at this venue this season. Moreover, spin will play a significant role as well.

CCH vs RAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Chattogram Challengers: L, L, W, L, W

Rangpur Riders: L, L, W, L, W

CCH vs RAN Probable Playing 11 today

Chattogram Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Chattogram Challengers Probable Playing XI: Usman Khan (wk), Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nihaduzzaman, and Taijul Islam.

Rangpur Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rangpur Riders Probable Playing XI: Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Shoaib Malik (c), Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Robiul Haque, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Mahmud.

Today’s CCH vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Khan (6 matches, 208 runs)

Usman Khan is in top batting form. He has amassed 208 runs in six innings while striking at 150.72 in this BPL 2023. He has already hit a hundred in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Afif Hossain (6 matches, 191 runs)

Afif Hossain has been in solid touch with the bat. He has aggregated 191 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike-rate of 120.88. He can contribute with the ball as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ziaur Rahman (4 matches, 60 runs, 3 wickets)

Ziaur Rahman can be effective with both bat and ball. The 36-year-old all-rounder has made 60 runs while striking at 153.84 and has picked up three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasan Mahmud (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Hasan Mahmud has been in good bowling form. He has picked up seven wickets from five games at an economy rate of 7.17 in this tournament.

CCH vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Robiul Haque (4 matches, 31 runs, 7 wickets)

Robiul Haque has been in top form with the ball. The 23-year-old fast bowler has returned with seven wickets in four games. He can also tonk it around with the bat.

Shoaib Malik (5 matches, 150 runs)

Shoaib Malik has been batting well. The veteran Pakistan batter has scored 150 runs in five matches and has a strike rate of 123.96.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CCH vs RAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Usman Khan 208 runs in 6 matches Afif Hossain 191 runs in 6 matches Robiul Haque 31 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Ziaur Rahman 60 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Shoaib Malik 150 runs in 5 matches

CCH vs RAN match expert tips

Both teams have some solid top-order batters and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Usman Khan, Shoaib Malik, Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim Sheikh will be the ones to watch out for.

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Usman Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Rony Talukdar, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman

Bowlers: Nihaduzzaman, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Haris Rauf

CCH vs RAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders - Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Ziaur Rahman Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Taijul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Robiul Haque, Hasan Mahmud

