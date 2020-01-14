CCH vs RAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 15th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Qualifier 2 match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will feature a battle between the winners of Eliminator, Chattogram Challengers and the losers of Qualifier 1, Rajshahi Royals. Both the teams had clashed against each other twice in the league round where Chattogram won the first battle while Rajshahi emerged victorious in the second.

Mahmudullah will lead the Chattogram Challengers in this match and the skipper of the team looked in great touch against Dhaka Platoon in the Eliminator. On the other hand, all the Rajshahi batsmen barring Shoaib Malik let their fans down in the Qualifier 1 game.

With an aim of setting up a fight with the Khulna Tigers in the grand finale, both the teams will look to give it all they have in the upcoming fixture. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between CCH and RAR.

Squads to choose from

Chattogram Challengers

Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Ryan Burl, Zia-ur-Rehman, Jubair Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Playing XI Updates

Chattogram Challengers

After a clinical victory in the Eliminator match, Chattogram Challengers will look to continue with the same match squad. Chris Gayle had played a slow knock in the last match but he will be keen to destroy the Rajshahi bowlers in the approaching match. Also, the likes of Rubel Hossain and Rayad Emrit will look forward to repeating their performance from Qualifier 1.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Gayle, Walton, Gunaratne, Kayes, Mahmudullah, Nurul, Rahman, Emrit, Nasum, Mehedi and Rubel.

Rajshahi Royals

Kamrul Islam is the only player who may lose his playing XI spot from the match squad that played against Tigers in Qualifier 1. The right-arm pacer had leaked 20 runs off his 2 wicket-less overs. The Royals might replace him with Minhajul Abedin Afridi who can scalp a wicket or two with his leg-spin. Also, Afridi has not played much cricket so his inclusion might surprise the Challengers and the 20-year-old can prove to be the 'X-factor' for Rajshahi.

Possible XI: Das, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Jayed, Bopara, Irfan, Afridi and Taijul.

Match details

Chattogram Challengers vs Rajshahi Royals, Qualifier 2

15th January 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dhaka has assisted the batsmen and Shoaib Malik and Nazmul Hossain Shanto had shown that the batters can play a long innings once they get settled in the middle. Since this is a high-pressure match, the teams should look to bat first after winning the toss.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Despite his failure in the previous match, Liton Das should be the priority pick in the wicket-keepers' department. The right-handed batsman has played maturely at the top of the order in BPL 2019-20 hence, missing out on him will be a huge mistake.

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik looked in sublime touch during his 80-run knock against Khulna Tigers. He could have taken his team to the final had he got the proper support from the other end. So, Malik will be the number one pick from the batsmen followed by Afif Hossain. From the Challengers, Imrul Kayes and Chris Gayle will be the batsmen to watch out for.

All-rounders: Mahmudullah will be the top pick among the all-rounders for his magnificent performance in the last match. Ravi Bopara can contribute points in both the departments while Ziaur Rahman can be the wildcard pick.

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan has troubled the batsmen with his pace in Dhaka. The left-armer from Pakistan will have the highest points scoring potential from the bowlers while Rayad Emrit can also make an impact with his medium pace. Among the local talents, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan Rana can prove to be differentials.

Captain: Shoaib Malik is the leading candidate for captaincy while Mahmudullah can be the other option for this role. For the vice-captain's position, Afif Hossain and Imrul Kayes are the viable options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Shoaib Malik, Afif Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Ravi Bopara, Mahmudullah, Ziaur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Irfan, Rayad Emrit Captain: Shoaib Malik, Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Mahmudullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Farhad Reza, Nasum Ahmed, M Abedin Afridi Captain: Mahmudullah, Vice-Captain: Afif Hossain