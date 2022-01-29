CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 12

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will lock horns with the Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 12th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Chattogram Challengers have won two out of their four BPL matches and are currently second in the points table. They lost their last game against the Khulna Tigers by six wickets. The Sylhet Sunrisers, on the other hand, have won one out of their three BPL matches and currently find themselves in fifth spot. They lost their last match to Minister Group Dhaka by nine wickets.

CCH vs SYL Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Mehidy Hasan (C), Naeem Islam, Kennar Lewis (WK), Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Benny Howell, Will Jacks, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

SYL XI

Mosaddek Hossain (C), Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (WK), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Sunzamul Islam, Aladdin Babu, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali.

Match Details

CCH vs SYL, Match 12, BPL 2022

Date and Time: 29th January 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. But the spinners have also got some assistance off the track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings total being 159 runs at the venue.

Today’s CCH vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anamul Haque: Haque has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of BPL matches, scoring 66 runs at a strike rate of 94.28. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Lendl Simmons: Simmons has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 153-plus in two outings.

Will Jacks: Jacks has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Chattogram Challengers, scoring 102 runs at a strike rate of 137.83 in four matches.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan: Hasan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.13 and also scored 70 runs in four matches.

Sohag Gazi: Gazi has scored 12 runs while picking up four wickets in three BPL matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Shoriful Islam: Islam has bowled pretty well this season, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.85 in four matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Taskin Ahmed: Ahmed will lead the bowling attack for the Sylhet Sunrisers today. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.13 in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan (CCH) - 347 points

Nazmul Hussain (SYL) - 251 points

Shoriful Islam (CCH) - 240 points

Benny Howell (CCH) - 223 points

Will Jacks (CCH) - 195 points

Important Stats for CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Mehidy Hasan: 70 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 89.74 and ER - 7.13

Benny Howell: 117 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 185.71 and ER - 7.08

Lendl Simmons: 132 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.48

Will Jacks: 102 runs in 4 matches; SR - 137.83

Nazmul Hussain: 7 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.37

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Mosaddek Hossain, Will Jacks, Sohag Gazi, Benny Howell, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Mehidy Hasan. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction - Bangladesh Premier League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Will Jacks, Sohag Gazi, Benny Howell, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mehidy Hasan. Vice-captain: Will Jacks.

Edited by Samya Majumdar