CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 29

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will take on the Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 29th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Saturday, February 12. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this contest.

Chattogram Challengers are in a spot of bother as they need to win by a huge margin to keep their dream of making it to the playoffs alive. With four wins and five defeats, they are fifth in the table and will be desperate for a win here.

The Sylhet Sunrisers, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of BPL 2022 and have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They are rooted to the bottom of the table and have had an extremely disappointing campaign.

CCH vs SYL Probable Playing 11 Today

CCH XI

Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Patwari, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Chadwick Walton, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

SYL XI

Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Ravi Bopara (c), Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Aks Swadhin.

Match Details

Match: CCH vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Match 29.

Date and Time: 12th February, 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first and this decision is backed by the available data. The team batting first has come out on top in each of the last four games. A score of 160 could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s CCH vs SYL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anamul Haque: Anamul Haque is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Dream11 team. He has smacked 248 runs in eight games at an average of 31.

Batters

Colin Ingram: Ingram played a resilient knock in the match against Fortune Barishal, scoring 90 runs from just 49 deliveries including 16 fours and a six. He followed it up with a knock of 89 runs in the most recent match and his form will be a massive positive for the Sunrisers.

Will Jacks: Jacks has been the leader with the bat for Chattogram Challengers. He has collected 306 runs in nine games at an average of 34.

All-rounders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: Miraz is a sensational all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 125 runs and has scalped 10 wickets so far this season and can prove to be a valuable multiplier pick as well.

Bowlers

Shoriful Islam: Islam has bowled well and has been consistent for his side. He is expected to pick up wickets for his team here as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks (Chattogram Challengers) – 520 points.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Chattogram Challengers) – 510 points.

Colin Ingram (Sylhet Sunrisers) – 442 points.

Benny Howell (Chattogram Challengers) – 410 points.

Shoriful Islam (Chattogram Challengers) – 402 points.

Important stats for CCH vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks: 306 runs and 1 wicket.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 125 runs and 10 wickets.

Colin Ingram: 309 runs.

Anamul Haque: 248 runs.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nazmul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Captain: Will Jacks | Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Benny Howell, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nazmul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Captain: Colin Ingram | Vice-Captain: Anamul Haque.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra