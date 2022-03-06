CCL vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 20

Cocrico Cavaliers will take on Blue Devils in the 20th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Cocrico Cavaliers are going through a rough patch in the tournament. They’ve only won a single match in six attempts and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points.

Their bowling unit needs to step up going forward. Blue Devils, meanwhile, have won four of their six matches and are on top of the standings. They will be looking to continue on their winning run.

CCL vs BLD Probable Playing 11 Today

CCL XI

Philton Williams, Jon-Russ Jaggesar (c), Joshua James, Dexter Sween, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Anderson Mahase, Hakeem Mitchell, Saiba Batoosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Amrit Dass, Jordan Warner

BLD XI

Navin Stewart, Rayad Emrit (c), Khary Pierre, Steven Katwaroo (wk), Isaiah Rajah, Jyd Goolie, Ansil Bhagan, Kerwyn Sirju, Crystian Thurton, Shaaron Lewis, Teshawn Castro

Match Details

CCL vs BLD, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 6th March, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. The side winning the toss should ideally elect to bat first.

Today’s CCL vs BLD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Ramdial has been providing quick starts for the Cocrico Cavaliers. He will be looking for a big knock here as well.

Batters

J Goolie is the highest run-scorer for Blue Devils in the tournament. He has scored 171 runs at an average of 42.75 and he has a strike rate of 216.46.

T Castro has been batting at a very high level. He has scored 147 runs in the competition and will be eyeing another big knock.

All-rounders

N Stewart is a brilliant all-rounder who has done wonders for the Blue Devils. He has scored 85 runs and has scalped two wickets.

R Emrit is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 51 runs so far and has also collected six wickets.

Bowlers

D Sween is the leading run-scorer in the tournament for the Cocrico Cavaliers. He has scored 136 runs in six games at an average of 34.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

N Stewart (BLD) – 274 points

R Emrit (BLD) – 272 points

J Goolie (BLD) – 266 points

D Sween (CCL) – 258 points

A Bhagan (BLD) – 249 points

Important stats for CCL vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

N Stewart: 85 runs and 2 wickets

R Emrit: 51 runs and 6 wickets

J Goolie: 171 runs

D Sween: 136 runs and 2 wickets

A Bhagan: 6 wickets

CCL vs BLD Dream11 Prediction Today

CCL vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Ramdial, J Goolie, T Castro, N Bidaisee, N Stewart, R Emrit, A Mahase, D Sween, A Bhagan, J Jaggesar, P Williams

Captain: N Stewart, Vice-Captain: R Emrit

CCL vs BLD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Ramdial, S Katwaroo, J Goolie, T Castro, N Bidaisee, N Stewart, R Emrit, A Mahase, D Sween, A Bhagan, J Jaggesar

Captain: J Goolie, Vice-Captain: D Sween

