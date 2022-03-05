CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the 17th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

The Cocrico Cavaliers have managed to win just one of their five Trinidad T10 Blast matches are currently rock-bottom in the standings with just two points. The Leatherback Giants, meanwhile, started their Trinidad T10 Blast campaign with two consecutive losses before recording three wins on the bounce. They are currently third in the points table.

CCL vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

CCL XI

Jordan Warner / Amrit Dass, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Saiba Batoosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Dexter Sween, Jon Russ Jaggesar (c), Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell, Jeremiah Cruickshank (wk), Philton Williams, Anderson Mahase

LBG XI

Amir Jangoo (wk), Kamil Pooran, Terrance Hinds, Nicholas Pooran (c), Christopher Vincent, Daron Cruickshank, Shatrughan Rambaran, Sion Hackett, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Ryan Bandoo / Justin Joseph

Match Details

CCL vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 5th March, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad has generally favored the batters, with high-scoring enconters being pretty common in the Trinidad T10 Blast. The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first and pile up runs on the board.

Today’s CCL vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo has scored 187 runs in five Trinidad T10 Blast matches at a strike rate of 233.75. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Nicholas Pooran is a seasoned batter in white-ball formats. He has scored 154 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 301.96.

Batter

K Pooran is capable of taking on the bowlers from the word go. He had a poor outing in the previous match and will be hoping to bounce back strongly here.

All-rounder

H Mitchell is a brilliant finisher who has done wonders for the Cocrico Cavaliers in the Trinidad T10 Blast. In the last three matches, he has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 203.57.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, D Sween has been in fine form with the bat. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Sween also has two wickets to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

A Jangoo (LBG) – 327 points

N Pooran (LBG) – 276 points

C Vincent (LBG) – 264 points

D Sween (CCL) – 222 points

T Hinds (LBG) – 203 points

Important stats for CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

A Jangoo: 187 runs

N Pooran: 154 runs

D Sween: 116 runs

T Hinds: 44 runs and 3 wickets

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jangoo, N Pooran, K Pooran, S Batoosingh, N Bidaisee, C Vincent, T Hinds, H Mitchell, D Sween, P Williams, J Jaggesar

Captain: N Pooran. Vice-captain: A Jangoo.

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jangoo, N Pooran, K Pooran, S Batoosingh, N Bidaisee, C Vincent, T Hinds, V Jagessar, D Sween, P Williams, S Hackett

Captain: C Vincent. Vice-captain: D Sween.

Edited by Samya Majumdar