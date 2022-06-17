CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 20

The Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will lock horns with the Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the 20th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, 18 June.

The Cocrico Cavaliers are third in the Trinidad T20 Blast, having won two of their six matches. They lost their last encounter against the Soca King by 37 runs. The Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, have won two out of their seven matches and are currently fourth in the Trinidad T10 Blast table. They lost their last game against the Steelpan Strikers by nine wickets.

CCL vs LBG probable playing 11 today

CCL XI

Dinesh Ramdin (C), Amir Jangoo (WK), Jesse Bootan, Akiel Cooper, Akeem Alvarez, Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Bryan Charles, Rakesh Maharaj, Shaaron Lewis, Strassark Sankar

LBG XI

Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Jahron Alfred, Terrance Hinds (C), Crystian Thurton (WK), Kerwyn Sirju, Saiba Batoosingh, Andrew Rambaran, Keon Isaac, Sanjay Jawahir, Denzil Antoine.

Match Details

CCL vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 20

Date and Time: 18th June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is generally a balanced one. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 93 runs.

Today's CCL vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo is a reliable batter and is pretty safe behind the stumps as well. He has scored 115 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 164.29.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: Bootan is the second-highest run-scorer for the Cocrico Cavaliers in the Trinidad T10 Blast with 94 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 170.91.

Jahron Alfred: Alfred has amassed 93 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 166.07 and will be keen to add to his tally in the upcoming game.

All-rounders

Mark Deyal: Deyal has been outstanding with both the bat and ball in the Trinidad T20 Blast. He has scored 127 runs in seven matches while also managing to pick up two crucial wickets.

Ramesh Brijlal: This Cocrico Cavaliers all-rounder has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.92 and could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Keon Issac: Issac has scalped seven wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.56. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Rakesh Maharaj: Maharaj has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, claiming four wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 9.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal (LBG) - 283 points

Amir Jangoo (CCL) - 181 points

Rakesh Maharaj (CCL) - 168 points

Jesse Bootan (CCL) - 158 points

Dinesh Ramdin (CCL) - 149 points

Important stats for CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal: 127 runs in 7 matches; SR - 156.79

Amir Jangoo: 115 runs in 6 matches ; SR - 164.29

Rakesh Maharaj: 4 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 9.75

Jesse Bootan: 94 runs in 6 matches, SR - 164. 29

Dinesh Ramdin: 69 runs in 6 matches; SR - 176.92

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Jahron Alfred, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Ramesh Brijlal, Strassark Sankar, Rakesh Maharaj, Keon Issac, Kjorn Ottley.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-captain: Dinesh Ramdin.

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Saiba Batoosingh, Jesse Bootan, Jahron Alfred, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Yannick Cariah, Strassark Sankar, Rakesh Maharaj, Keon Issac.

Captain: Dinesh Ramdin. Vice-captain: Jahron Alfred.

