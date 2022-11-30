CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Leatherback Giants (LBG) squaring off against the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams have had a disastrous season and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Both teams have won none of their last four matches.

The Leatherback Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCL vs LBG Match Details

The 23rd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCL vs LBG, Match 23

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CCL vs LBG Form Guide

CCL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

LBG - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

CCL vs LBG Probable Playing XI

CCL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amir Jangoo (c & wk), Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal, Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, and Jabari Mills.

LBG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kjorn Ottley ©, Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaad Harris, Joshua Ramdoo, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, and Vikesh Harrylochan.

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Julian

L Julian is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Jangoo is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Ottley

R Brijlal and K Ottley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Antoine has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

T Hinds

J Mills and T Hinds are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. V Harrylochan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Joachim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Joachim and P Williams. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Lewis is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCL vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Antoine

D Antoine is expected to bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 15 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

D Joachim

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make D Joachim the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 22 runs and picked up two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CCL vs LBG, Match 23

T Hinds

D Joachim

J Mills

R Brijlal

D Antoine

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Jangoo, L Julian

Batters: A Cooper, S Batoosingh, R Brijlal

All-rounders: T Hinds, Q Babel, M Deyal

Bowlers: A Mahase, D Joachim, M Richards

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Julian

Batters: K Ottley, D Antoine, R Brijlal

All-rounders: T Hinds, J Mills

Bowlers: A Mahase, D Joachim, P Williams, A Bhagan, S Lewis

