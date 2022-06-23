CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 2nd Semifinal

Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the second semifinal of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

The Giants are coming off a win and will look for a spot in the final with a win here. Both teams have played three games against each other, with the Giants leading the way with two victories.

The Cavaliers had their best season, finishing second in the points table, while the Giants finished third. For CCL, Denesh Ramdin and Amir Jangoo are key players, while for LBG, Terrance Hinds and Mark Deyal will look to play key roles.

CCL vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

CCL

Denesh Ramdin (c&wk), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Akeem Alvarez, Stephawn Solomon, Adrian Cooper, Akiel Cooper.

LBG

Terrance Hinds (c), Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Kjorn Ottley, Sanjay Jawahir (wk), Kerwyn Sirju, Jahron Alfred, Saiba Batoosingh, Keon Isaac, Denzil Antoine, Matthew Patrick.

Match Details

Match: CCL vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: June 24, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Today's CCL vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: He has been in sensational form with the bat so far in the competition, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. He leads the run-scoring charts with 251 runs, compiled at an excellent average of 41.83 in seven games.

Batters

Jahron Alfred: He has consistently performed runs for CCL at the top of the order. He has scored 121 runs at an average of 30.25 in eight games, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Mark Deyal: Deyal is one of the competition's finest all-rounders, consistently performing with both bat and ball. He has taken eight wickets at an impressive average of 15.12 and scored 163 runs at an average of 23.28 in eight games. Consideirng his all-round skills, he's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Keon Isaac: He has been in excellent form with the ball and is a leading wicket taker for his team. He has taken eight wickets at an impressive average of 12.25 and is also a handy batter in the lower order. He’s a player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Andrew Rambaran (LBG): 139 points

Adrian Cooper (CCL): 133 points

Saiba Batoosingh (LBG): 168 points.

Key stats for CCL vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Ramdin – 154 runs in seven games; batting average: 21.50

Ramesh Brijal - Seven wickets in seven games; bowling average: 17.42

Shaaron Lewis – Six wickets in seven games; bowling average: 17.16

Shiva Sankar – Seven wickets in eight games; bowling average: 22.14.

CCL vs LBG Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

CCL vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Akeem Alvarez, Jahron Alfred, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah, Ramesh Brijlal, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Keon Isaac.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-Captain: Amir Jangoo.

CCL vs LBG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Saiba Batoosingh, Jahron Alfred, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal, Ramesh Brijlal, Shaaron Lewis, Bryan Charles, Rakesh Maharaj, Keon Isaac, S Sankar.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-Captain: Ramesh Brijlal.

