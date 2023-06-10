CCL vs RUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast match – June 11, 2023

The fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will see Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers squaring off against Rungetters. This match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, West Indies on Sunday, June 10.

Both teams have included a mix of young and experienced players in their respective squads and they will be eager to start their campaign with a win in the opening fixture.

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers will be relying heavily on the likes of Amir Jangoo and Shaaron Lewis to do well for the team. While, the Rungetters will be dependent on the likes of Nicholas Sookhdeosingh and Joshua James to step up for the team in the opening game.

For the upcoming CCL vs RUN Dream11 prediction match, here are three potential players to consider for your captain or vice-captain roles.

#3 Kenroy Williams (RUN) - 7 Credits

Kenroy Williams is an experienced campaigner who is very consistent with his lines and lengths. The right-arm off-spinner has played 19 games in his List A career, having picked up seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.96. He has also scored 240 runs with the bat at an average of 17.14.

#2 Amir Jangoo (CCL) - 8.5 Credits

Trinbago Knight Riders Nets And Training Session - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Amir Jangoo is a reliable top-order batter who can score runs at a consistent pace. In his nine T20 appearances, Jangoo has accumulated 118 runs at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 80.27. He has over 900 runs in the List-A format, with 81 as the top score.

The team will be expecting a match-winning knock from him in the opening fixture of the tournament. Therefore, Dream11 fantasy users can consider him as the captain or vice-captain of their teams for this game.

#1 Vikash Mohan (RUN) - 8 Credits

Vikash Mohan is a talented all-rounder who can contribute significantly with both bat and ball. While playing 21 List A games, Vikash has notched up 381 runs at an average of 19.05, while producing 79 as the best knock.

Apart from his batting, he has picked up 19 wickets bowling at an impressive economy rate of under four.

