CCL vs RUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 4

The fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will see the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) square off against the Rungetters (RUN) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Sunday, June 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCL vs RUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. The Rungetters have various in-form players who can help them win this tournament.

The SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers will give it their all to win the match, but the Rungetters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCL vs RUN Match Details

The fourth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 11 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to begin at 12.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCL vs RUN, Match 4

Date and Time: June 11, 2023, 12.30 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Tactically sound Batters will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Parakeet Buccaneers and the Soca Kings, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

CCL vs RUN Form Guide

CCL - Will be playing their first match

RUN - Will be playing their first match

CCL vs RUN Probable Playing XI

CCL Playing XI

No injury updates.

C Cooper, J Solozano, J Warner, Silus Cooper, Amir Jangoo (c & wk), Brandon Phillip, Rickash Boodram, Keon Isaac, S Hackett, Aamir Ali-l, and Shaaron Lewis.

RUN Playing XI

No injury updates.

N Sookdeosingh, James Duncan (c), Hakeem Mitchell, Matthew Pattrick, Joshua James, Antonio Gomez (wk), Sachin Butkoon, Vikash Mohan, Tevon Jadoo, Uthman Muhammad, and Kenroy Junior Williams.

CCL vs RUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo

A Jangoo is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Gomez is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Sookdeosingh

C Cooper and N Sookdeosingh are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. H Mitchell played exceptionally well in the last series and is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Mohan

M Govia and V Mohan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mahabirsingh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Hackett

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Muhammad and S Hackett. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCL vs RUN match captain and vice-captain choices

V Mohan

V Mohan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Govia

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Govia your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for CCL vs RUN, Match 4

N Sookdeosingh

V Mohan

A Mahabirsingh

M Govia

C Cooper

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Rungetters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Rungetters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: C Cooper, H Mitchell, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: M Govia, A Mahabirsingh, V Mohan

Bowlers: A Ali, K Junior, S Hackett, U Muhammad

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Rungetters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: C Cooper, N Sookdeosingh

All-rounders: M Govia, A Mahabirsingh, V Mohan, K Isaac, K Cooper

Bowlers: K Junior, S Hackett, U Muhammad

