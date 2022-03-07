CCL vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 has Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) take on Soca King (SCK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Monday.

The Cavaliers have been disappointing in the Trinidad T10 Blast as they lie in the bottom half of the points table. However, they will be keen to get a win under their belt against Soca King, who are on course for a top-four finish in the competition. With Sunil Narine and Jason Mohammed in their ranks, they will head in as the clear favorites. But with the nature of the T10 format coming into play, the Cavaliers are in with more than a fair chance at notching up an upset.

CCL vs SCK Probable Playing 11 Today

CCL XI

Jon-Russ Jaggesar (c), Franklyn Rouse, Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Dejourn Charles, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase and Jeremiah Cruickshank

SCK XI

Sunil Narine (c), Suraj Suepaul, Jason Mohammed, Keagan Simmonds, Shaquille Duncan, Jesse Bootan, Leo Julien (wk), Chadeon Raymond, Andrew Rambaran, Shazam Babwah and Sameer Ali

Match Details

CCL vs SCK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 7th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a good one to bat on, with there being little room for error for the bowlers. There isn't much swing or turn available off the surface, enabling batters to play their natural game from ball one. A change of pace and bowling a wide line will be the go-to options for the bowlers, with the dimensions of the ground also not helping their cause. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 110 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s CCL vs SCK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Leo Julien: Leonardo Julien has some experience playing in the CPL, playing some of the best bowlers in the world. Although he has shown glimpses of his ability in this tournament, Julien is due for a big one, making him a good option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jordan Warner: Like Julien, Warner has also blown hot and cold in the tournament, unable to get a big one for the Cavaliers. However, Warner is a decent player of pace and can tonk the ball a fair way, holding him in high regard ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Jason Mohammed: Jason Mohammed has been the stand-out player in the Soca Kings unit, scoring runs for fun in the top order. He has been chipping in with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your CCL vs SCK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dexter Sween: Dexter Sween has been one of the better players in the Cavaliers side, scoring runs and chipping in with wickets as well. Although he has impressed in recent games, he is due for a big performance for the Cavaliers. With the conditions also suiting him, he is a fine addition to your CCL vs SCK Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCL vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed (SCK) - 518 points

Sunil Narine (SCK) - 380 points

Dexter Sween (CCL) - 258 points

Important stats for CCL vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed - 275 runs in 6 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 matches, SR: 239.13

Ravi Rampaul - 5 wickets in 5 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 matches

Dexter Sween - 33(24) vs SCK in Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 7

CCL vs SCK Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

CCL vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Julien, B Ramdial, K Simmons, J Bootan, J Warner, S Narine, J Mohammed, A Mahase, J Jaggesar, C Raymond and D Sween.

Captain: S Narine. Vice-captain: J Bootan.

CCL vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Julien, J Cruickshank, K Simmons, J Bootan, N Bidaisee, S Narine, J Mohammed, H Mitchell, J Jaggesar, C Raymond and D Sween.

Captain: J Mohammed. Vice-captain: J Bootan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar