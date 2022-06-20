CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 26

The Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the 26th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Having played eight matches so far, the Cocrico Cavaliers have four wins to their name. They chased down a score of 85 to win their most recent match. They are currently second in the points table.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, are on top of the standings in this competition. They have won five of their eight games. They secured a six-wicket victory in their most recent league encounter.

CCL vs SLS Probable Playing 11 Today

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (c), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo (wk), Strassark Sankar, Akeil Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Barry Bhandoo, Akeem Alvarez

SLS XI

Tion Webster (c), Anthony Alexander, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Mikhil Govia, Randy Mahase (wk), Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo, Khary Pierre

Match Details

CCL vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is known to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance here. Pacers will also be able to find movement with the new ball.

Today’s CCL vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo has been extremely impressive this season and is the leading run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 191 runs in six innings so far. Another big knock is expected from him here.

D Ramdin is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order and has plenty of international experience. Ramdin has scored 154 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 200.

Batters

T Webster has also been in brilliant form and has been one of the leading figures for the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. He has accumulated 151 runs in six innings and has been striking at a rate of 177.65.

All-rounders

D Sween is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 73 runs and has also scalped five wickets so far in the competition.

Bowlers

S Lewis has enjoyed his time with the ball and has been able to make frequent breakthroughs. He has picked up seven wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

T Webster (SLS) – 360 points

A Jangoo (CCL) – 317 points

D Sween (SLS) – 315 points

D Ramdin (CCL) – 304 points

R Brijlal (CCL) – 295 points

Important stats for CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

T Webster: 151 runs and three wickets

A Jangoo: 191 runs

D Sween: 73 runs and five wickets

D Ramdin: 154 runs

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, T Webster, J Bootan, M Govia, D Sween, R Brijlal, S Lewis, S Sankar, K Dillon, A Mahase

Captain: T Webster, Vice-Captain: D Sween

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jangoo, D Ramdin, T Webster, J Bootan, M Govia, D Sween, K Pooran, R Brijlal, S Lewis, S Sankar, K Dillon

Captain: D Ramdin, Vice-Captain: A Jangoo

