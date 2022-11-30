CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 26

The Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in Match 26 of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 26.

The Cocrico Cavaliers have won just one of their three matches in the competition so far. The win came in their last outing against the Leatherback Giants and they will hope to keep the momentum going.

The Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches but they tasted defeat for the first time in their last game against the Blue Devils, where they lost by nine wickets.

CCL vs SLS Match Details, Match 26

The Match 26 of Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on December 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCL vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 26

Date and Time: December 01, 2022, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CCL vs SLS Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has been conducive to batting in this shorter format of the game. Boundaries are short and the batters have looked to exploit that.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 93

Average second innings score: 76.5

CCL vs SLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Cocrico Cavaliers: W-L-L

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: L-W-W

CCL vs SLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Cocrico Cavaliers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11

Amir Jangoo (c & wk), Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal, Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, and Jabari Mills.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing 11

Khary Pierre (C), Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Derone Davis, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase (wk), Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchand, and Kieshawn Dillon.

CCL vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jangoo (7 matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 178.05)

A Jangoo will be a great wicket-keeper choice for your CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 73 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 178.05.

Top Batter pick

K Pooran (7 matches, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 146.88)

K Pooran has done a solid job with the bat in hand. He has already smacked 47 runs and will look to play a big knock in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

D Cruickshank (7 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 122.73)

D Cruickshank is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has hammered 54 runs so far at a strike rate of over 122.

Top Bowler pick

D Sween (7 matches, 46 runs and 3 wickets)

D Sween has been useful in both departments for the Scorchers. He has 46 runs to his name at a strike rate of over 242. He has also picked up three wickets.

CCL vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Davis

D Davis is the joint-leading wicket-taker for his side with four wickets. Davis has also added 30 runs with the bat. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Sween

D Sween has been another great all-rounder for his side. He has scored 46 runs at a brisk pace. Sween has also scalped three wickets and has an excellent economy of 7.67.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Davis 30 runs and 4 wickets 177 points D Sween 46 runs and 3 wickets 162 points A Jangoo 73 runs 155 points J Mills 25 runs and 1 wicket 126 points K Pierre 21 runs and 1 wicket 125 points

CCL vs SLS match expert tips

D Davis has been playing at a much higher level compared to everyone else and he will be the best captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: K Pooran, J Bootan, R Brijlal, A Cooper

All-rounders: J Mills, D Cruickshank, T Hinds

Bowlers: D Davis, D Sween, K Pierre

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Tip- Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Jangoo, J Jagessar

Batters: K Pooran, R Brijlal, A Cooper

All-rounders: J Mills, T Hinds

Bowlers: D Davis, D Sween, B Charles, A Mahase

