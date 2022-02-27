CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 6

The Cocrico Cavaliers will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the sixth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.
Both teams started their season on a sour note with a loss. The Cocrico Cavaliers suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Steelpan Strikers while Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost by 42 runs against Soca King.
CCL vs SLS Probable Playing 11 Today
Cocrico Cavaliers
Jon-Russ Jaggesar (c), Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Saiba Batoosingh, Joshua James, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Amrit Dass
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Kieron Pollard (c), Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Justin Jagessar, Kieshawn Dillon, Daniel Williams (wk), Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Marlon Richards, Ricky Jaipaul, Vasant Singh
Match Details
Match: Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers
Date and Time: Monday, February 28, 12:00 AM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium has been a balanced one. There has been equal assistance to both aspects of the game. A total of around 120 could prove to be a challenging one at this venue.
Today’s CCL vs SLS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Brendon Ramiral: Ramiral is a handy wicketkeeper batter who bats in the middle order. In the previous game, he managed to score 17 runs.
Batters
Nicholas Sookdeosingh: Nicholas had a great showing with the bat in the last game. He smashed a brilliant half-century at a strike rate of over 200.
Tion Webster: Webster is a decent batting all-rounder. In the last match, he picked up one wicket and also scored a few runs down the order.
All-rounders
Anderson Mahase: Anderson bowled brilliantly in the previous game. He picked up one wicket while conceding at an economy of just 3.
Kieron Pollard: Pollard is a veteran of shorter formats. He didn’t have a great outing with the bat in the last game but managed to take a solitary wicket and will be a player to watch out for.
Bowlers
Jon Russ Jaggesar: Jon was the pick of the bowlers for CCL in the previous game. He picked up two vital wickets at an economy of 6.
Philton Williams: Philton proved to be expensive with the ball in the previous fixture but still managed to take two wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team
Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 88 points
Jon Russ Jaggesar: 69 points
Anderson Mahase: 63 points
Philton Williams: 56 points
Kieron Pollard: 46 points
Important stats for CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team
Nicholas Sookdeoingh: One match, 53 runs
Jon Russ Jaggesar: One match, two wickets
Anderson Mahase: One match, one wicket
Philton Williams: One match, two wickets
Kieron Pollard: One match, one wicket
CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendon Ramiral, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Anderson Mahase, Kieron Pollard, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Saiba Batoosingh, Joshua James, Marlon Richards, Dexter Sween
Captain: Nicholas Sookdeosingh Vice-Captain: Anderson Mahase
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendon Ramiral, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Anderson Mahase, Kieron Pollard, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Daniel Williams, Justin Jaggessar, Hakeem Mitchell, Vasant Singh
Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-Captain: Jon Russ Jaggesar