CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 6

The Cocrico Cavaliers will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the sixth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Both teams started their season on a sour note with a loss. The Cocrico Cavaliers suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Steelpan Strikers while Scarlet Ibis Scorchers lost by 42 runs against Soca King.

CCL vs SLS Probable Playing 11 Today

Cocrico Cavaliers

Jon-Russ Jaggesar (c), Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Saiba Batoosingh, Joshua James, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Amrit Dass

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Kieron Pollard (c), Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Justin Jagessar, Kieshawn Dillon, Daniel Williams (wk), Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Marlon Richards, Ricky Jaipaul, Vasant Singh

Match Details

Match: Cocrico Cavaliers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Date and Time: Monday, February 28, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium has been a balanced one. There has been equal assistance to both aspects of the game. A total of around 120 could prove to be a challenging one at this venue.

Today’s CCL vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Brendon Ramiral: Ramiral is a handy wicketkeeper batter who bats in the middle order. In the previous game, he managed to score 17 runs.

Batters

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: Nicholas had a great showing with the bat in the last game. He smashed a brilliant half-century at a strike rate of over 200.

Tion Webster: Webster is a decent batting all-rounder. In the last match, he picked up one wicket and also scored a few runs down the order.

All-rounders

Anderson Mahase: Anderson bowled brilliantly in the previous game. He picked up one wicket while conceding at an economy of just 3.

Kieron Pollard: Pollard is a veteran of shorter formats. He didn’t have a great outing with the bat in the last game but managed to take a solitary wicket and will be a player to watch out for.

Bowlers

Jon Russ Jaggesar: Jon was the pick of the bowlers for CCL in the previous game. He picked up two vital wickets at an economy of 6.

Philton Williams: Philton proved to be expensive with the ball in the previous fixture but still managed to take two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 88 points

Jon Russ Jaggesar: 69 points

Anderson Mahase: 63 points

Philton Williams: 56 points

Kieron Pollard: 46 points

Important stats for CCL vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

Nicholas Sookdeoingh: One match, 53 runs

Jon Russ Jaggesar: One match, two wickets

Anderson Mahase: One match, one wicket

Philton Williams: One match, two wickets

Kieron Pollard: One match, one wicket

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendon Ramiral, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Anderson Mahase, Kieron Pollard, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Saiba Batoosingh, Joshua James, Marlon Richards, Dexter Sween

Captain: Nicholas Sookdeosingh Vice-Captain: Anderson Mahase

CCL vs SLS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendon Ramiral, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Tion Webster, Anderson Mahase, Kieron Pollard, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Daniel Williams, Justin Jaggessar, Hakeem Mitchell, Vasant Singh

Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-Captain: Jon Russ Jaggesar

