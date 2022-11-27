CCL vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) squaring off against Steelpan Players (SP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, November 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCL vs SP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Steelpan Players have won one of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

The SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers will give it their all to win the match, but Steelpan Players have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCL vs SP Match Details

The 12th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 27 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCL vs SP, Match 12

Date and Time: 27th November 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

CCL vs SP Form Guide

CCL - L L

SP - W L

CCL vs SP Probable Playing XI

CCL Playing XI

No injury updates

Mario Belcan, Amir Jangoo (wk & c), Adrian Cooper, Terrance Hinds, Jesse Bootan, Anderson Mahase, Jabari Mills, Tevon Jadoo, Philton Williams, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal

SP Playing XI

No injury updates

Imran Khan (c), Teshawn Castro, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Brendon Ramdial, Isaiah Rajah, Justin Manick, Aaron Alfred (wk), Kashtri Singh, Ricky Jaipaul

CCL vs SP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jangoo

A Jangoo is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Alfred is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Castro

R Brijlal and T Castro are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Rajah has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Goolie

T Hinds and J Goolie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. J Manick is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Williams and I Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCL vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

J Goolie

J Goolie is expected to bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 83 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

T Castro

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make T Castro the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 85 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CCL vs SP, Match 12

T Castro

J Goolie

I Khan

T Hinds

R Brijlal

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Alfred, A Jangoo

Batters: T Castro, R Brijlal, I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie, J Manick, T Hinds

Bowlers: I Khan, A Mahase, K Singh

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Alfred

Batters: T Castro, R Brijlal, I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie, J Manick, T Hinds, J Mills

Bowlers: I Khan, P Williams, S Lewis

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes