CCL vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 31

The 31st game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) square off against Steelpan Players (SP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday (December 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CCL vs SP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Steelpan have won five of their ten games, while SAMP Army have won one of their ten. SAMP Army will look to win the game, but Steelpan are a better team and expected to prevail.

CCL vs SP Match Details

The 31st game of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on December 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 11:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CCL vs SP, Match 31

Date and Time: December 2, 2022; 11:00 pm IST

Venue Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could look to chase. The last game here between Rungetters Blue Devils and SAMP Army saw 210 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

CCL vs SP Form Guide

CCL - Won 1 of their last 10 matches

SP - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

CCL vs SP Probable Playing XIs

CCL

No injury updates

Mario Belcan, Amir Jangoo (wk & c), Adrian Cooper, Terrance Hinds, Jesse Bootan, Anderson Mahase, Jabari Mills, Tevon Jadoo, Philton Williams, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal

SP

No injury updates

Imran Khan (c), Teshawn Castro, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Brendon Ramdial, Isaiah Rajah, Justin Manick, Aaron Alfred (wk), Kashtri Singh, Ricky Jaipaul

CCL vs SP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Jangoo

Jangoo is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Ramdin is another good pick.

Batters

T Castro

R Brijlal and T Castro are the two best batter picks. J Bootan has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Goolie

T Hinds and J Goolie are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. J Mills is another good pick.

Bowlers

I Khan

The top bowler picks are S Lewis and I Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Singh is another good pick.

CCL vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

J Goolie

Goolie is expected to bowl at the death and bat in the middle order, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has scored 199 runs and taken two wickets in the last six games.

T Castro

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make T Castro the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and is in top form. He has scored 190 runs and taken four wickets in the last six games.

5 Must-Picks for CCL vs SP, Match 31

T Castro

J Goolie

I Khan

T Hinds

R Brijlal

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Ramdin, A Jangoo

Batters: T Castro, R Brijlal, I Rajah

All-rounders: J Goolie, J Manick, T Hinds

Bowlers: I Khan, A Mahase, K Singh

SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers vs Steelpan Players Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Ramdin, A Jangoo

Batters: T Castro, R Brijlal, A Cooper

All-rounders: J Goolie, J Mills, T Hinds

Bowlers: I Khan, S Lewis, K Singh

Poll : 0 votes