CCL vs SPK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Trinidad T10 Blast Match - February 26th, 2022

The Cocrico Cavaliers and Steelpan Strikers will lock horns in the second match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday, 26 February.

After St. Lucia T10 Blast received a good reception from the audience, the Trinidad and Trinbago Board came up with the idea of a Trinidad T10 Blast to bring more cricketers from their territory into the limelight. Many budding cricketers will take part in the tournament and will be aiming to give their A-game.

Wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin will lead the Cocrico Cavaliers side in the competition. They need to put their best foot forward going into their first game of the season.

Trinidad and Tobago bowler Imran Khan will lead the Steelpan Strikers' side. They have some exceptional players on their side such as Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, who can change the course of the match at any point.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCL v SPK contest.

#3 Akeal Hosein (SPK)

West Indies v England - T20 International Series First T20I

Akeal Hosein has been making rapid strides with his spin bowling. His immaculate bowling skills will always keep his side on top in the middle overs. Hosein has picked up 51 wickets so far in 61 T20 innings at an average of 25.56.

The left-arm orthodox spinner will be one of the bowlers to watch out for as the Caribbean tracks allow spinners to turn the ball around a lot in the middle overs of the game.

#2 Denesh Ramdin (CCL)

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Denesh Ramdin has steered a lot of games towards his side multiple times in the Caribbean Premier League. The team management would expect the same from the keeper-batter in this tournament as well.

The Cocrico Cavaliers skipper has a lot of work to do with the willow. He is expected to bat in the top order and can be trusted to be one of the multiplier options for this game.

#1 Evin Lewis (SPK)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Evin Lewis will be representing the Steelpan Strikers in the tournament. He played his last T20I game against Australia in November 2021 and will be eager to take on the opposition bowlers right from the word go.

Once Lewis settles down, we can expect him to turn the game completely towards his side. With the tournament being staged in a T10 format, the explosive opener will look to go all guns blazing.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee