CCL vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 2

Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on Steelpan Strikers (SPK) in the second match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday.

Both sides will be eager to kick off proceedings with a win. Denesh Ramdin will be one to keep an eye out for in the Cavaliers team. Meanwhile, in Evin Lewis and Mark Deyal, Strikers have some excellent batters in their ranks. Akeal Hosein is another who can change the course of games.

CCL vs SPK Probable Playing XIs

CCL

Denesh Ramdin, Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Alexis, Saiba Batoosingh, Yannick Cariah, Joshua James, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Anderson Phillip, Philton Williams.

SPK

Adrian Sehzad Ali, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Imran Khan, Mark Deyal, Uthman Muhammad, Jahron Alfred, Akeal Hosein, Stephon Ramdial, Ancil Nedd.

Match Details

Match: CCL vs SPK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 2.

Date and Time: February 26, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket is known to favour bowlers more than batters. Nevertheless, with this game being a T10 contest, there could be fireworks from the willow-wielders.

Today’s CCL vs SPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Ramdin has plenty of experience, and has represented West Indies in all formats of the sport. His experience is expected to be of great value to Cavaliers.

Batters

E Lewis is a powerful batter who strikes the ball clean and hard. Lewis also has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Meanwhile, K Ottley made his ODI debut for West Indies last year, and will look to make an impact in this game.

All-rounders

M Deyal is a valuable all-rounder who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He’s a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein is a magnificent bowler who can bowl with the new ball and also at the death. He can also strike big sixes.

Five best players to pick in CCL vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

E Lewis (SPK)

M Deyal (SPK)

A Hosein (SPK)

D Ramdin (CCL)

K Ottley (CCL).

Key stats for CCL vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

E Lewis: 1423 runs in T20 cricket

A Hosein: 66 runs and 15 wickets in T20 cricket

D Ramdin: 636 runs in T20 cricket.

CCL vs SPK Dream11 Prediction

CCL vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Ramdin, E Lewis, I Khan, K Kallicharan, K Ottley, J James, M Deyal, Y Cariah, A Hosein, A Phillip, J Jaggesar.

Captain: E Lewis. Vice-Captain: M Deyal.

CCL vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sehzad Ali, D Ramdin, E Lewis, I Khan, K Kallicharan, K Ottley, J James, Y Cariah, A Hosein, A Nedd, J Jaggesar.

Captain: A Hosein. Vice-Captain: D Ramdin.

