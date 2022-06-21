CCL vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 27

Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will take on Steelpan Strikers (SPK) in the 27th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Steelpan Strikers have struggled in the tournament, winning only two of their eight games and becoming the first team to fall out of contention for the playoffs. It will be a do-or-die situation for them as they aim to end their campaign on a high note.

While the Cocrico Cavaliers are mostly in the playoffs, they will aim to finish the group stage on top. The current form of Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, and Ramesh Brijlal makes it a simple game for them and they are the clear favorites to win this game.

CCL vs SPK Probable Playing XIs

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (c&wk), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Akeem Alvarez, Stephawn Solomon, Adrian Cooper, Akiel Cooper

SPK XI

Imran Khan (c), Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali (wk), Rivaldo Ramlogan, Ahkeel Mollon, Philton Williams, Kyle Ramdoo, Quinci Babel, Kiedel Glasgow

Match Details

CCL vs SPK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: June 21, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Both sides would prefer to chase here. Anything above 100 runs could be a par score.

Today's CCL vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Denesh Ramdin: He is back in form and demonstrated with a 61 runs innings at a strike rate of 217.86 against the Blue Devils, including seven fours and four sixes. He went out on a duck in his previous outings, but will hope to compensate this time around.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: He has consistently performed runs for CCL at the top of the order. He has scored 129 runs at an average of 21.50 in four games, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jyd Goolie: Jyd Goolie is a terrific all-rounder who has done well with his skill set. He has taken five wickets at an impressive average of 16.80 while scoring 66 runs in seven matches. Given his form, he is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ramesh Brijal: He has been in excellent form with the ball and is a leading wicket taker for his team. He has taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 17.42 and is also a handy batter in the lower order. He’s a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCL vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Adrian Cooper (CCL): 133 points

Adrian Ali (SPK): 336 points

Stephan Solomon (CCL): 130 points

Key stats for CCL vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Ahkeel Mollon – Six wickets in seven games; bowling average: 14.00

Rakesh Maharaj - Six wickets in six games; bowling average: 22.66

Imran Khan – Five wickets in seven games; bowling average: 20.40

CCL vs SPK Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T10 Blast)

CCL vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, QuinCi Babel, Ramesh Brijlal, Akiel Cooper, Rakesh Maharaj, Marlon Richards, Imran Khan.

Captain: Jyd Goolie. Vice-Captain: Denesh Ramdin.

CCL vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaaron Lewis, Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Jyd Goolie, Teshawn Castro, Adrian Cooper, Ramesh Brijlal, Akiel Cooper, Rakesh Maharaj, Ahkeel Mollon, Imran Khan.

Captain: Ramesh Brijlal. Vice-Captain: Shaaron Lewis.

